Senate approves PEC for Aid, which releases R$ 41.25 billion outside the spending ceiling; text goes to the Chamber

The plenary of the Federal Senate approved, this Thursday (30), in two rounds, the basic text of the so-called Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Auxílios, which creates social benefits and expands existing programs in response to the crisis caused by by the soaring inflation and worsening of social indicators in the country.

There were 72 votes in favor and 1 against the matter in the first round. In the second, the score was 67 to 1. The vote was scheduled to take place the night before (29), but was postponed amid requests from parliamentarians for more time to analyze the substitute presented by the rapporteur of the matter, Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE).

Government senators tried to speed up the processing of the matter, but disagreements on specific points of the text presented by the rapporteur and demands for the inclusion of other benefits ended up blocking the discussions.

As it is a PEC, the proposal needs to be submitted to two rounds of voting in the plenary of each legislative house, with the need for support of 3/5 in each vote (that is, 49 out of 81 in the case of senators). Now the text needs to be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The substitute for Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) increases from R$ 400.00 to R$ 600.00 the value of the monthly installments paid by Auxílio Brasil (a social program that replaced Bolsa Família since last December) and eliminates the queue of beneficiaries of the program − today estimated at 1.6 million families, according to calculations by the Ministry of Citizenship.

The proposal also increases the amount paid with the gas allowance, in order to guarantee the cash equivalent of the purchase price of a cylinder every two months for an audience of 5.86 million families. And it institutes the “truck voucher” for autonomous transporters, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 per month. The measures would only be valid until the end of 2022.

During the discussions of the text, an amendment by Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), leader of the MDB in the Federal Senate, was also partially accepted, creating emergency aid for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, up to a limit of R$ 2 billion. The negotiations involved senators Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), leader of the government in the legislative house, and Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), who spoke with the Planalto Palace.

The measures present in the substitute add up to a fiscal impact of R$ 41.25 billion to the public coffers, spent through extraordinary credit, outside the spending ceiling – a fiscal rule that limits the growth of public expenditure to the evolution of inflation in the previous year.

The expenses also circumvent the so-called golden rule of public finances, which says that the National Treasury cannot borrow to finance current expenditures. The amount will also not need to comply with provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law that require compensation for increased expenses and foregone revenue.

The approved PEC also institutes a state of emergency until the end of the year, “due to the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in fuel prices and the resulting social impacts”. Such a mechanism reduces electoral risks that involve the approval of social benefits 3 months before the election.

The Electoral Law (Law 9,504/1997) prohibits, in the election year, “the free distribution of goods, values ​​or benefits (…) except in cases of public calamity, state of emergency or social programs authorized by law and already in force. budget execution in the previous year”.

The recognition of a state of emergency was one of the most discussed points in the PEC. Opposition parliamentarians criticized the provision present in the first version of the substitute, which spoke of “the non-application of any fence or restriction provided for in a norm of any nature”. The discomfort of the peers with the vague terms present in the item made the rapporteur withdraw from the item.

The PEC dos Auxílios represents a new offensive by the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) less than 100 days before the elections and marks a change of route in relation to the initial idea with the so-called PEC dos Caminhoneiros (PEC 16/2022), which foresaw compensation of up to R$ 29.60 billion by the federal government to states that eliminate ICMS on diesel and cooking gas and reduce the tax rate on ethanol to 12%.

The idea had been hastily announced by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a press release three weeks ago at the Planalto Palace. Amid resistance among parliamentarians and governors to the plan and the risks of judicialization and less effectiveness in reducing consumer fuel prices, the president retreated.

With this, the government approached the proposal presented by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT) in a proposal filed in the legislative house in February. So much so that the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), suggested joining PEC 16/2022 to PEC 1/2022, and the substitute under analysis is linked to the second proposal.

PEC 1/2022 was severely criticized by the economic team when it was presented, and was even nicknamed “PEC Kamikaze” due to the estimated fiscal impacts (see the difference between the proposals at the end of this report).

The abrupt change in orientation of the Palácio do Planalto had already been anticipated, last week, by the author of PEC 16/2022, Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), government leader in the Federal Senate. According to him, there was a “fear” on the part of the Executive Branch that governors would not adhere to the new ICMS reduction, even with the compensation offered by the Union.

That week, Bezerra Coelho also argued that, due to legal uncertainty, the resources would be “better used” in benefits aimed at more specific audiences.

It is worth remembering that governors of 11 states are with a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin) in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against Complementary Law 192/2022, sanctioned in March, which determined the incidence of ICMS in a single time, with uniform rates. , in reais, on fuel prices — the so-called monophasia.

There was also a concern among political actors that efforts to lower fuel taxes would not translate into a proportional reduction in fuel prices at the pump for the consumer, which would make a direct transfer of resources more effective — in addition to being considered a more focused public policy.

Understand the differences between the texts:

What did the “PEC on Fuels” (PEC 16/2022) say?

The proposal seeks to mitigate the impacts of the increase in fuel prices through a tax reduction. The text, in its original version, provided for financial assistance from the federal government of up to R$ 29.6 billion, transferred proportionally, to states that agreed to fulfill two conditions:

1) Zeroing the tax rate on the circulation of goods and on the provision of interstate and intercity transport and communication services (ICMS) levied on diesel oil, liquefied petroleum gas, petroleum derivatives and natural gas (LPG);

2) Reduce the ICMS rate levied on hydrated ethanol to 12%.

The exemption would be valid from July 1 to December 31, 2022. The aid would be paid by the federal government in five monthly installments starting in August.

The amounts delivered by the Union would be freely applicable, except for the obligation of the entities to share 25% of the revenue with the municipalities and to allocate 20% to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb).

The states that joined the program would have to waive the right to file a lawsuit asking for compensation for any loss of ICMS collection as a result of the reduction in rates.

From a fiscal point of view, expenditure would be financed by extraordinary credit and would be outside the expenditure ceiling (rule that limits the growth of public expenditure to the evolution of inflation in the previous year) and the primary result target provided for in the Budget Guidelines Law ( LDO) of 2022.

Credit operations carried out to fund financial assistance would also not need to comply with the so-called golden rule of public finances, which says that the National Treasury cannot borrow to finance current expenditures.

The text also exempted the observance of a constitutional rule that restricts the opening of extraordinary credit to the financing of unpredictable and urgent expenses, such as those resulting from war, internal commotion or public calamity.

What did the “PEC Kamikaze” (PEC 1/2022) say?

The proposal prohibits the use of financial surplus from the Social Fund created by the Pre-Salt Law (Law No. culture, sport, health, among other areas, to reduce the Union’s debt.

The text also authorizes the federal government, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities, in the 2022 and 2023 financial years, to reduce the taxes of their competence levied on diesel, biodiesel, gas and electric energy without the need for compensation in the form cost reduction or revenue increase.

The PEC also provides for the creation of diesel aid for self-employed truck drivers in the amount of up to R$ 1,200.00 per month, the expansion of the Auxílio Gás program (without specifying the conditions) and the transfer of resources to states and municipalities up to a amount of R$ 5 billion to finance the right of the elderly to free urban and semi-urban public transport.

The programs provided for in the text would be mostly financed by the Social Fund provided for in the Pre-Salt Law, including its financial surplus, except for those linked to education and health; dividends received by the federal government from Petrobras; revenues earned by the Union from auctions of surplus volumes from the pre-salt onerous assignment, in addition to other sources defined by law.

There is also a device that seeks to remove programs from restrictions imposed by legislation in an election year.

What does the new report say for the proposals?

The substitute maintains only one item of the so-called PEC on Fuels: the forecast of financial compensation for the ethanol production chain, in an attempt to make this product more competitive with diesel and gasoline. The estimated tax impact for this measure is R$3.8 billion.

Instead of zeroing ICMS, the report includes an increase of BRL 200.00 in monthly transfers from Auxílio Brasil (a program that replaces Bolsa Família since December 2021), which would increase to an average of BRL 600.00 – even level of emergency aid in the most critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic. And also the zeroing of the line of beneficiaries of the program, with 1.6 million families included. The cost, in this case, would be another R$ 26 billion.

The proposal will also include a readjustment of the gas allowance, in order to guarantee the cash equivalent of the purchase price of a cylinder every two months for a public of 5.86 million families, at a cost of R$ 1.05 billion.

The text also deals with the creation of the “truck voucher”, for the supply of diesel, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00, for autonomous transporters, with an estimated value of R$ 5.4 billion. To define the beneficiary public, the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport (RNTRC), managed by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) will be used. Only workers registered until May 31 will be considered.

There is also compensation for free public transport for the elderly, in addition to transfers to semi-urban public transport systems, including those existing between municipalities in the same Integrated Economic Development Region (RIDE). The cost of these items is estimated at R$ 2.5 billion.

During the plenary discussions, the rapporteur agreed to include the creation of an emergency aid for taxi drivers up to the limit of R$ 2 billion and a device that ensures budget supplementation of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program. All measures are valid only until the end of 2022.

With this, the PEC dos Auxílios will provide for authorization for expenses of R$ 41.25 billion outside the spending ceiling. As a way of reconciling expenses with current tax rules, the text recognizes a state of emergency due to fuel prices.

