Senate approves PEC for the state of emergency — Senado Notícias

The Senate Plenary approved this Thursday (30) the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that institutes a state of emergency until the end of the year to expand the payment of social benefits (PEC 1/2022). Now the proposal will be forwarded for analysis by the Chamber of Deputies.
The PEC provides R$ 41.25 billion until the end of the year for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil and the kitchen gas voucher; for the creation of aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers; to finance free public transport for the elderly; to compensate states that grant tax credits for ethanol; and to reinforce the Alimenta Brasil program.
This amount will not need to observe the spending ceiling, the golden rule or the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law that require compensation for increased expenses and foregone revenue.
Recognition of a state of emergency serves to ensure that payments do not violate electoral legislation. The creation of benefits for individuals is prohibited in an election year. The only exception is the validity of a state of emergency (Law 9,504, of 1997).
All measures are expected to last until the end of 2022.
|Brazil Aid: BRL 26 billion
Increase of BRL 200 in the monthly benefit (from BRL 400 to BRL 600)
Goal: Include all eligible families (“zeroed” queue)
Part of the amount can be used to operationalize the benefit
Use in institutional advertising will be prohibited.
|Auxílio Gás dos Brasileiros (kitchen gas voucher): R$ 1.05 billion
Extra bimonthly installment in the amount of 50% of the average value of the 13 kg cylinder
Part of the amount can be used to operationalize the benefit
Use in institutional advertising will be prohibited.
|Aid for truck drivers: BRL 5.4 billion
Voucher of BRL 1,000 per month for those registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC)
It will be granted to autonomous carriers, regardless of the number of vehicles they have
It will not be necessary to prove the purchase of diesel oil in the period of receipt
Aid for taxi drivers: BRL 2 billion
Benefit for professionals registered as taxi drivers
Those registered until May 31, 2022 will be considered, upon presentation of the permission document
The formation of the register and the form of payment will still be regulated
|Free for seniors: BRL 2.5 billion
Transfer to states and municipalities to pay for free public transport for citizens over 65 years old
Distributed in proportion to the elderly population of each state and municipality
40% of the amount will be transferred to intercity and interstate services
Only intended for states and municipalities with an urban public transport system in operation
|Credits for ethanol: BRL 3.8 billion
Assistance for states that grant ICMS tax credits to hydrous ethanol producers and distributors
Payment in monthly installments
Distributed in proportion to each state’s share of hydrous ethanol consumption in 2021
States will waive the right to claim compensation for loss of revenue arising from credits granted
Amount will be free of bindings, but must be shared with the municipalities and will be included in the revenue calculation for the purpose of minimum investment in education
The objective is to reduce the tax burden on ethanol in order to maintain a competitive differential in relation to gasoline
States are authorized to “zero” taxation on gasoline, as long as they do the same for ethanol
|Feed Brazil: BRL 500 million
|
