Senate approves PEC that provides for a state of emergency to enable a R$ 41.2 billion social package | Policy

The Senate approved this Thursday (30) in the first round by 72 votes to 1 and in the second round by 67 votes to 1 the Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution that establishes a state of emergency in the country to enable the creation of a temporary voucher for R$ 1 thousand for self-employed truck drivers and a benefit for taxi drivers. The text also extends Auxílio Brasil and Vale-gás until the end of the year.

The impact of the proposal on public coffers could reach R$ 41.2 billion.

In both rounds, the only opposing vote was that of Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP). “On the eve of the elections, the Senate is trying to approve an amendment to the Constitution by instituting an emergency situation to free up spending in the order of R$ 38 billion, going over all fiscal rules”, argued this Wednesday (29) the senator , by anticipating the content of the vote on a social network.

Although he criticizes what he calls the “electoral character” of the measure, since the text is being analyzed three months before the election, the opposition to the government voted in favor of the PEC.

As provided for in the approved text, reported by Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), the PEC provides until the end of this year:

Brazil aid : expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast, according to Bezerra, of registering 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion);

: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast, according to Bezerra, of registering 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion); self-employed truck drivers : creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

: creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion); Gas Allowance : Increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);

: Increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion); Free transport for seniors : compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);

: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion); Assistance for taxi drivers : benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. The total value of this measure will be up to BRL 2 billion.

: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. The total value of this measure will be up to BRL 2 billion. feed Brazil : transfer of BRL 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations

: transfer of BRL 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.

To enable the creation of new benefits, the text provides for the declaration of a state of emergency in the country.

This state of emergency, according to the text, stems from “the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.

THE Law on Elections prohibits the creation of new social benefits in an election year. The legislation only authorizes the payment of aid whose budget was already authorized in the year prior to the election – in the case of the gas voucher, but which does not apply to the vouchers for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

So the government strategy to make the new benefits viable was to declare a state of emergency.

Opposition senators tried to remove this passage, but they did not get the 27 signatures necessary for the amendment (suggestion of amendment) to be analyzed.

Text replaces ‘PEC of Fuels’

The proposal analyzed this Thursday by the senators is a replacement of the so-called “PEC of Fuels”.

Initially, the text provided for compensation to states that had zero ICMS, a state tax, on fuel.