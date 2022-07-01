Shakira’s ex-brother-in-law says split was for financial reasons

posted on 06/30/2022 11:56



(credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP)

The former brother-in-law of singer Shakira, Roberto García, who was once married to the singer’s sister, said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper EsDiarythat the end of the marriage with Piqué was for financial reasons, and not for the supposed betrayal.

According to the publication, Gerard Piqué would have asked Shakira for money to make some real estate investments. The singer and her family, however, refused the player’s request.

“According to what a person very close to them told me, there was an economic problem between the two. They did not mix the money and took the family economy by 50%. Shakira is investing in other construction businesses and wanted to have something in Bahamas or Colombia,” said Roberto García.





He also said that Shakira recognized Piqué as a good father, but never saw herself married to the player. The couple had an 11-year relationship with two children and never got married officially.

“Shakira noticed Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew that she would never marry him,” García stated.