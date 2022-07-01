Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse

American singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing minors, both men and women.

The R&B artist had already been found guilty in September last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. In determining the sentence, Judge Ann Donnelly said on Wednesday (29) that the 55-year-old singer showed “indifference to human suffering”.

Lawyers for the artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, say they will appeal. When the verdict was announced, Kelly did not react and later declined to comment on the decision.

Last year, over six weeks, 11 men and women testified in a New York courtroom against Kelly. Some of them reported being abused when they were minors.

