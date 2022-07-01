Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse

29 June 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, R. Kelly in photo from 2019, when he was arrested after being indicted

American singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing minors, both men and women.

The R&B artist had already been found guilty in September last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. In determining the sentence, Judge Ann Donnelly said on Wednesday (29) that the 55-year-old singer showed “indifference to human suffering”.

Lawyers for the artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, say they will appeal. When the verdict was announced, Kelly did not react and later declined to comment on the decision.

Last year, over six weeks, 11 men and women testified in a New York courtroom against Kelly. Some of them reported being abused when they were minors.

A woman who used the alias Addie reported in court that she was raped by R. Kelly backstage at a concert in Miami after she and a friend were approached by two men “who looked like security” and invited them to visit the dressing room.

Upon arriving there, Addie said that the singer took everyone out of the room and violently raped her. The attack came just two days after R. Kelly’s marriage to singer Aaliyah, who was 15 years old.

The court also heard how Kelly illegally obtained the paperwork to marry Aaliyah in 1994. The marriage certificate put Aaliyah’s age at 18. The marriage was annulled months later.

Two men also testified against the singer, known for songs like I Believe I Can Fly and ignition.

One of them used the alias Louis when testifying and said he met Kelly in 2006, when he was 17 and working the night shift at a McDonald’s diner in Chicago. The artist gave him his phone number and invited him to his house. In one of these encounters, the singer asked Louis if he had ever “had any fantasies” with men and then R. Kelly would have performed oral sex on the young man, who was still a minor.

According to Louis, Kelly later asked what happened to stay between the two of them, adding: “now we are family, we are brothers”.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Lizzette Martinez and Jovante Cunningham, two of the women who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse, attended a press conference in front of a New York courthouse on Wednesday (29)

During the trial, the singer was shown to be trafficking women between different US states, aided by managers, security guards and other members of his team.

Federal prosecutors had recommended that Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, given the gravity of his crimes and “the need to protect the public from further crimes”. Lawyers have asked for a 10-year sentence.

The defense portrayed Kelly as someone growing up in poverty in a home riddled with domestic violence. According to lawyers, the singer suffered sexual abuse from a very early age. They said Kelly was “devastated” by the sentence.

Kelly has been in jail since 2019, when he was indicted by federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago. His three years behind bars have been eventful, including a fight with another inmate and a Covid-19 infection earlier this year.

The singer will face further lawsuits in August, when he will be tried again — this time in Chicago on charges of obstruction and child pornography. He is also expected to face sexual abuse charges in Illinois and Minnesota courts.