Spaceship must collide with asteroid to save planet Earth; understand

Mission is led by NASA (Getty Images)

Spaceship must collide, in September, with asteroid to save Earth;

It is estimated that the celestial body may, in the future, collide fatally with our planet;

However, ‘bump’ can be more violent than expected and deform the celestial body.

A spaceship must collide, in September of this year, with a small asteroid called Dimorphos to save Earth. The idea is to give it a ‘kick’ in order to prevent, in the future, there is a violent and possibly fatal collision between it and our planet.

The mission called DART (Dual Asteroid Redirection Test) is led by NASA (US Space Agency) and was launched in November 2021. Dimorphos is a companion to a larger asteroid called Didymos and, by midst of the ‘bump’ with the spacecraft, its long-term orbit will be changed.

However, the plan may be far more violent than imagined. According to a new study by researchers at the University of Bern and the National Center for Research Competence (NCCR) PlanetS, the test can warp Dimorphos quite drastically.

Sabina Raducan, lead author of the study, points out that “contrary to what one might imagine when we think of an asteroid”, Dimorphos “may have a very loose internal structure — like a pile of rubble — held together by gravitational interactions and small cohesive forces. ”.

This goes against what was predicted during previous DART simulations, which assumed that the celestial body had a more solid internal structure. “This could drastically change the outcome of the collision, which is scheduled to take place in September,” says Raducan.

Consequences

Instead of creating a small crater on the asteroid, the spacecraft’s impact – at a speed of 14,000 km/h – can completely deform it. Dimorphos’ orbit is also likely to be more severely affected and its surface is expected to eject a much larger amount of material than expected.

“One of the reasons why this scenario of a loose internal structure has so far not been fully studied is that the necessary methods were not available,” explains Raducan. However, that is about to change. “With our new modeling approach, which considers shock wave propagation, compaction and subsequent material flow, we were for the first time able to model the entire cratering process resulting from impacts on small asteroids like Dimorphos.”

In 2024, the European Space Agency will send a space probe to the asteroid to visually investigate the consequences of the DART impact.

This is the first large-scale planetary defense test against asteroid impacts. Although none offer imminent danger in the current scenario, space agencies aim to study ways to defend the Earth against possible collisions, after all, it is estimated that sixty-six million years ago an asteroid was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs.