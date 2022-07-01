Spider-Man and More: The July 2022 Premieres on Streaming

In the war between streaming, platforms are preparing major releases for July with the intention of vying for the crown with the mighty Netflix. Zombies 3 (2022), Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021), Spencer (2021) and Bob’s Burgers: The Movie (2022) arrive on Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Star+, respectively, to animate the coming weeks of subscribers.

THE Tangerine separated the main July premieres on streaming services. So, so you don’t miss out on any big news, check out the full list of this month’s most anticipated releases!

Disney+

5 Spider-Man movies (day 8)

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield will invade the Disney+ catalog Disclosure / Sony Pictures

Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man 2 (2004), with Tobey Maguire, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), starring Andrew Garfield, and, finally, Spider-Man Spider: Homecoming (2017), from Tom Holland’s new saga, debuts in the Disney+ catalog to compete with No Return Home on HBO Max.

Zombies 3 (day 15)

In this Disney sequel, Zed (Milo Manheim) trains for a scholarship, which would mark a zombie’s first trip to college, while Addison (Meg Donnelly) must prepare for the international cheerleading competition. What could go wrong? The arrival of aliens, of course.

HSM: The Musical: The Series – Season 3 (27th)

Trailer for HSM: The Musical Olivia Rodrigo as Nini in the series

In the third year of the Disney+ original series, students travel to a music camp. This summer vacation for the Wildcats, the new stars will meet Corbin Blue’s character, Chad from the original trilogy. A true meeting of generations!

HBO Max

Morbius (day 1)

Morbius trailer Jared Leto in a scene from Morbius

In the plot, Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a genius biochemist. He was born with a rare blood disorder and, as a result, spent his entire life seeking a cure for the disease. But when using a mixture of bat DNA with electrotherapy, the solution is not what the scientist hopes.

After the experiment, Morbius becomes a pseudo-vampire. As such, Leto’s character doesn’t have all the powers of a real vampire, but he doesn’t have the same limitations of a classic bloodsucker either.

Pico da Neblina – Season 2 (day 3)

Pico da Neblina trailer Luis Navarro in the HBO original series

In the new season of the national series, Biriba (Luis Navarro) is stuck. In addition to losing control of his own family, the protagonist also sees his marijuana shop being taken over by the criminal CD (Dexter). And because of that, the protagonist is sucked back into a life of crime.

Uncharted: Off the Map (day 8)

Based on the Uncharted game franchise, by American studio Naughty Dog, the plot tells the origin story of young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland). Alongside his friend and mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), he embarks on a dangerous hunt for the greatest treasure ever found.

Spider-Man: No Homecoming (Day 22)

Spiderman 3 trailer Tom Holland in a scene from No Return Home

After having his identity revealed, Peter Parker (Holland) wants his normal life back. For this, the young hero asks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The wizard tries to comply with Spider-Man’s request, but the spell doesn’t work. Instead of fixing the protagonist’s life, magic brings villains from other dimensions into your reality – plus other surprises.

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin – Season 1 (Day 28)

These days, a different group of teenagers – the new “liars” – find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and forced to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago.

Harley Quinn – Season 3 (28th)

HBO Max animated series trailer Lake Bell and Kaley Cuoco in a scene from Harley Quinn

In the third season’s plot, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) want to enjoy the tranquility of the beginning of their relationship. So, to celebrate the two-week anniversary of their relationship, the former psychologist decides to kidnap Amanda Waller, the leader of the Suicide Squad, as a gift for her companion. Love is beautiful, isn’t it?

Prime Video

The Terminal List (day 1)

Chris Pratt in a scene from The Terminal List Publicity/Prime Video

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, the Prime Video original series tells the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt). The soldier returns home after every member of his US Navy Special Operations Forces platoon was killed in an ambush. Overcome with guilt, he seeks comfort in being reunited with his family.

Spencer (day 1)

Spencer trailer Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

At Sandringham House in England, the Christmas festivities take over the UK. As she reflects on her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing), Lady Di (Kristen Stewart) observes the games, hunting and inhospitable surroundings of the city of Norfolk.

Gucci House (day 3)

Gucci House trailer Lady Gaga in the movie Casa Gucci

In the plot based on the life of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), things get out of hand. After the wedding, the love went away as the heir took over the power of the designer clothing brand Gucci. Seeing the businessman with a new lover, the protagonist decides to plan the murder of her former love interest.

No Limits (day 8)

Rodrigo Santoro in the scene of Without Limits Publicity/Prime Video

Led by the Portuguese Fernão de Magalhães (Rodrigo Santoro), 239 sailors left Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain, on August 20, 1519. Three years later, only 18 sailors returned – seriously ill due to hunger – on the only ship that survived the voyage, captained by Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano (Álvaro Morte).

Paper Girls (29th)

After Halloween 1988, four newspaper delivery girls are caught in the crossfire between time travelers at war. Transported to the future, these girls must find a way to return to their time. But for that, they must deal with their older selves.

Star+

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie (20th)

Inspired by the Fox animated series about the adventures of the Belcher family, the new film follows Bob’s Burger restaurant over the summer. While the parents try to deal with the financial problems, the kids want to solve the mystery of the pipe that ruined sales.