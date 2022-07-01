Spotify shows users which song would save them from Vecna

Volume 2 of season 4 of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix tomorrow (1st) and Spotify created a new playlist for users to find out which songs would save them from Vecna. The feature comes on the heels of the success of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”, by Kate Bushand how the track freed Max from the villain’s attack.

The news was announced by the series’ social networks. Entitled Upside Down Playlist, the music collection is very simple to generate and is now available to all users. Just click HERE and check yours.

The first part of the new season of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in May 27, 2022 after some postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Divided into two parts, the complete season will feature nine episodes of extended durations that will add up to a total of almost 13 hours of never-before-seen content.

