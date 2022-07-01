State has high risk of outbreaks of animal diseases

Mato Grosso is one of the seven Brazilian states with a high risk of outbreaks of animal diseases. The data are from a study carried out by Brazilian researchers and published this Wednesday (29) in the journal Science Advances.

The other six states identified as high risk are Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Maranhão, Roraima and Rondônia.

The others are divided into medium and low risk. The North region was identified as the most critical of all, where only Pará has an average risk of outbreaks.

These diseases are called zoonoses and the most recent example experienced in the country is monkeypox, with 17 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Professor at the State University of Ceará, Hugo Fernandes-Ferreira, one of the authors of the article, explained in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that this is the result of a process of continuous mutations until a pathogen – an organism that causes disease – manages to infect humans.

According to him, the possibility of infection grows with direct contact with wild animals. This is potentiated due to deforestation in these regions, as well as the diversity of species in these places.

The ability to respond to risk situations in these states was taken into account during the analysis and, according to biologist Gisele Winck associated with Fiocruz, and lead author of the article, this is a factor that makes the country a “potential incubator” of these illnesses.

“There are several crises that turn our country into a potential incubator. They are environmental, socioeconomic crises, increase in deforestation, unemployment, food insecurity. All of this increases the degree of exposure of people to these pathogens”, explained the biologist to Folha.

Even the isolation of the municipalities impacted the research results. The lower the connection capacity of cities, the lower the access to specialized health services and the greater the probability of outbreaks.

The research lasted more than two decades and comprises data collected between 2001 and 2019 on nine zoonoses experienced in the country.

The outbreaks of zoonoses analyzed were Chagas disease, yellow fever, spotted fever, cutaneous and visceral leishmaniasis, hantavirus, leptospirosis, malaria and rabies.

According to Folha, observing the patterns of spread of these diseases, the authors measured the risks of new outbreaks.

How to avoid?

According to the researchers to Folha, all circumstances of contact with these animals are related to “the human presence in areas of native fauna”. To avoid new outbreaks, therefore, environmental prevention would be urgent.

One of the main forms of contagion pointed out by the researchers is illegal hunting and the commercialization of the meat that comes from it.

“Hunting is the main route of direct contact between humans and pathogens from wild mammals,” Fernandes-Ferreira told Folha.

Another vector would be the mosquito and the greater the deforestation, the more susceptible the human being is to its contact.

By eliminating or at least reducing these means of contagion, outbreaks can be stopped.