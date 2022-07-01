State of Rio Confirms Ninth Case of Monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro



Total cases of monkeypox in Brazil rises to 37 – WHO/Disclosure

WHO/Disclosure

Published 06/30/2022 21:28

Rio – The Rio State Health Department (SES) confirmed, this Thursday (30), the ninth case of monkeypox in the state of Rio. So far, 35 suspected cases have been recorded in the state. At the moment, seven cases are still under investigation and 19 have been discarded.

According to the secretary, of the nine confirmed cases, seven are patients in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, including the one who came from London to the capital. The other two cases were registered, one in Maricá and one in Nova Iguaçu.

Confirmed and suspected cases are monitored daily by the SES and the Municipal Health Surveillance teams. SES stressed the importance of showing that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals.

The disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or secretions and mucus from the infected person.

Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion. In general, between 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.