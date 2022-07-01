Stock market ends worst month since March 2020; dollar is R$ 5.235

The Ibovespa, B3’s main index, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, fell in today’s session, ending the trading session with a decline of 1.08%, at 98,541.95 points. This month, the Ibovespa had a negative performance of 11.50%, the worst since March 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic and social isolation was decreed.

The commercial dollar closed the day up 0.81% and was quoted at R$5.235.

The Guide Investimentos team drew attention to the speeches of BC presidents the day before, about the difficulties in combating more persistent inflation, sending tougher messages on the conduct of monetary policy.

“These statements accentuated investors’ concerns about a sharp slowdown in the world economy, and even possibly a recession, which has returned to weigh on the markets,” they noted in a note to clients.

The share that rose the most on the stock exchange was that of the Fleury group (FLRY3), which shot up 16.10%. The negative highlight was Via Varejo (VIIA3), a holding company that controls stores such as Casas Bahia and Ponto. Today, the company’s shares fell 8.13%.

Dollar goes up after falling day

Yesterday, the dollar had a fall of 1.39%, but today, the American currency rose again. In the weekly variation, the dollar fell 0.34% and in the monthly one it grew 10.15%. In the annual variation, the currency retracted 6.12%.

Investors’ focus continued on the economic prospects of developed countries as their central banks continued to tighten monetary policy aggressively.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With Reuters