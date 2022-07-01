Student threatened with death at Marista Dom Silvrio, in BH – Gerais

Student at Colgio Marista Dom Silvrio threatened with knife and Nazi symbols (photo: Reproduction/Google Maps)

A knife with drawn scarves and the name of a student was left in a desk at the Marista Dom Silvrio school, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, last Tuesday (28/6), a date that marks the day of LGBTQIA+ pride. .

The incident exposed a series of threats that the student and other colleagues have reported facing at the institution since the beginning of the year.

Frightened and afraid, the young man, who is homosexual, called his mother and narrated what had happened.

A meeting was held between the student, parents, school coordinators and two police officers, and a police report was also registered. According to the victim, there is a group of students who threaten homosexual students by drawing Nazi symbols and with messages of “gay care”.

The school had already been informed about the attacks carried out by the group, according to other students, one of whom had already been threatened with death in another situation.

Luciana, mother of the threatened student on earth (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA press)

Luciana, mother of the threatened student on earth, and other parents, created a commission to monitor the reported cases and the measures taken by the Marist.

The school expressed concern about the possibility that, behind the teenagers, there is a Nazi group.

In a meeting with the commission, held on the afternoon of this Thursday (30/6), the Marist pledged to increase the safety of the corridor and to provide pedagogical guidance for these students, as informed by the student’s mother.

In a statement, the school informed that “it has served the family and the student and provides the necessary support in the case. The institution has registered a report and opened an internal process to investigate what happened”.

Since the event, the young man has had an anxiety crisis and stated that no effective measures have been taken by the educational institution to stop the threats.

“It is essential for the school to discover the student who is acting in this way. The case is too serious to be left to the police alone”, said the mother.

read the note from the Colgio Marista Dom Silvrio in full:

Colgio Marista Dom Silvrio informs that it has assisted the family and the student and provides the necessary support in the case. The institution registered the Occurrence Bulletin and opened an internal process to investigate what happened.



The Marist Institution repudiates and fights any violent and prejudiced attitude or manifestation in its educational community, where it reinforces its mission of educating with values ​​and human formation, or in any other environment.

What homophobia?

The word “homo” comes from the ancient Greek %u1F41μ%u03CCς (homos), meaning equal, and “phobia”, meaning fear or aversion. In definition, homophobia is an “irrepressible aversion, disgust, fear, hatred and prejudice” against same-sex couples, in this case, homosexuals.

However, the LGBTQIA+ community encompasses more sexualities and gender identities. So, the term LGBTQIA phobia defined as “fear, phobia, irrepressible aversion, repugnance and prejudice” against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, non-binres, queers (that is, every person who does not fit the normative cis-hetero standard), intersex, asexual, among other acronyms.

LGBTQIA phobia and homophobia result in physical, moral and psychological aggression against LGBTQIA people.

Homosexuality Is Not

What does the law say?

Phobic LGBTQIA acts are considered a crime in Brazil. However, there is no exclusive law for homophobic crimes.

What did the STF decide on cases of LGBTQIA+phobia

“Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice” because of a person’s sexual orientation may be considered a crime

The penalty will be from one to three years, plus a fine

If the homophobic act is widely publicized in the media, such as a publication on a social network, the penalty will be from two to five years, in addition to a fine.

Criminalization in Brazil

There is a Bill (PL) that aims to criminalize prejudice against LGBTQIA people in Brazil. But in 2015, Bill 122, of 2006, PLC 122/2006 or PL 122, was shelved and is still not expected to be reopened in Congress.

recognized rights

Thus, homosexual couples have the same “rights and duties as a heterosexual couple in the country, being able to marry in any Brazilian registry office, change their surname, adopt children and participate in the spouse’s inheritance”. Additionally, LGBTQIA couples can change their marital status to ‘married’ or ‘married’.

How to report cases of LGBTQIA+phobia?

Complaints of LGBTQIA phobia can be made by number 190 (Military Police) and by the dial 100 (Department of the National Human Rights Ombudsman).

The Oi Advogado app, which helps connect people to lawyers, created a tool that locates professionals specialized in reporting crimes of homophobia.

For cases of LGBTQIA phobia online, whether on websites or social networks, you can report it on the Safernet portal.