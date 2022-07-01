Student who had help from actress Dira Paes’ brother to nurse a baby in college was surprised by a gesture: ‘He welcomed me’, says | Pernambuco

Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) student Poliana da Silva Freitas said she was surprised when Professor Pedro Paes took her son in his arms during class and helped him to sleep while she copied the content. Dira Paes’ brother, Pedro was honored by the actress. “He welcomed me”, said Poliana. ( see video above ).

O video that shows Pedro with the baby on his lap went viral after actress Dira Paes shared the episode on social media. Then, Pedro Paes stated that he likes children and that he took this attitude to let the student focus on the class.

Actress Dira Paes publishes video of brother teaching class with student’s baby in arms

The baby welcomed by the teacher is Ismael, two months old. He was sleeping when Poliana entered the room for the first day of class of the semester.

“But then, as he had been sleeping for a long time, he woke up and was kind of getting in the way of my writing. I held it and wrote it”, recalled Poliana, in an interview with TV Globo, this Thursday (30).

With the gesture, she said she was able to pay more attention in class and copy everything that was written on the board. The teacher, who rocked the baby until he fell asleep again, even used Ishmael as an example of one of the contents given in class.

1 of 3 Poliana da Silva Freitas and Ismael, the baby that went viral after professor Pedro Paes, from UFPE, brother of Dira Paes, held him in his arms during class — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Poliana da Silva Freitas and Ismael, the baby that went viral after professor Pedro Paes, from UFPE, brother of Dira Paes, held him in his arms during class — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Poliana said that, shortly after entering the room, the teacher said he would take the child in his arms. “I was surprised by his attitude to help me. I thought it was strange, because he was teaching,” said the student.

A systems analyst, Poliana works from home, at a table, next to Ismael’s crib. She is married and has another 8-year-old son. The baby has accompanied the young woman to college because she still needs to be breastfed.

Poliana’s classmate, Bruno Borba says that the gesture only increased his admiration for the teacher. “We were already amazed, in ecstasy with the way he was teaching the class. When he picked up the boy, everyone already saw that it was a very natural attitude,” he said.

2 of 3 Professor Pedro Paes, brother of Dira Paes, teaching UFPE students — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Professor Pedro Paes, brother of Dira Paes, teaching UFPE students — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Pedro Paes said that the gesture was natural and that the public university is full of examples like these. But he also jokes that Ishmael “didn’t approve of the class”.

“I don’t think he was enjoying the class very much, no. Because he got kind of uncomfortable, mumbling. Then, I had to hold him in my lap so he could sleep. If you sleep in a class, it’s a sign that you’re not enjoying it”, said the teacher, laughing.

3 of 3 Actress Dira Paes sent a message to her brother, Pedro Paes, a teacher who went viral when holding a student’s baby in her arms in class at UFPE — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Actress Dira Paes sent a message to her brother, Pedro Paes, a teacher who went viral when holding a student’s baby in her arms in class at UFPE — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Currently playing the character Filó, in the soap opera “Pantanal”, Dira Paes said she is proud of a brother who projects so many teachings, not only for students, but for society as a whole.

“I am very happy that the example of this university professor who happens to be my brother, can serve as inspiration and fuel for so many professors who face so much adversity, but who love their work”, said the actress.