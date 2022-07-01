Suarez at River Plate? Newspaper details proposal of the Argentine club

Luis Suárez’s future club remains undefined. The supporters of River Plate, from Argentina, dream of signing the Uruguayan striker, who did not renew with Atletico Madrid, but the negotiation depends more on what happens on the field than off it. The Spanish newspaper Marca revealed details of the Argentine team’s idea to have the player, and that includes being classified in the Libertadores.

Suárez, who is due to compete in the World Cup with Uruguay at the end of the year, needs to “be in a competitive challenge” in the coming months, according to the publication, and that is why it is essential that River pass Vélez Sarsfield, in the round of 16 of final of the continental competition, and advance to the stage — the first match, played yesterday (30), ended with Vélez winning 1-0; the return will take place next week, on the 6th. That way, the ace could play the tournament from August onwards.

The club’s board of directors is optimistic about the timing: Suarez needs to define the future, and he cannot wait that long for another proposal. According to TyC Sports, the athlete’s priority is to remain in Europe. Therefore, River hopes that nothing attractive appears in the next few days.

In a press conference last weekend, coach Marcelo Gallardo also showed optimism. “He IS an elite player, who is currently recovering from a knee injury. We made the attempt, he has the will, enthusiasm, it’s good,” he said. “If he hadn’t shown enthusiasm, we wouldn’t be here waiting. It will be a decision and when it’s possible we’ll see if it’s viable. It’s not necessary to lie to people, nor generate much enthusiasm”, he added.

The optimism also comes from the financial issue. According to As, this part is already resolved and would not be an impediment to a possible contract. Radio Continental reported that the offer is for 3 million dollars, around R$ 15.5 million, and an additional one if it wins the Libertadores. He may also have the option of terminating the relationship at the end of the year, if he so chooses.