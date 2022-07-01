Suspected case of Smallpox of Monkeys is discarded in the municipality of Cedro

The Health Department of Cedro, 387 kilometers from Fortaleza, reported this Thursday, 30, that the suspected case of monkeypox in a resident of the municipality was discarded. According to the note released by the folder, laboratory tests received this morning from the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen) did not confirm the suspicion of infection. The patient would be a 54-year-old man who recently had contact with a person residing in the state of São Paulo, where some cases of the disease have already been confirmed.

“The City of Cedro informs that the suspected case of Monkeypox of the Cedro-Ce patient has been DISCARDED. According to the laboratory results received this Thursday morning (30) from the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen), the case with an initial diagnostic hypothesis for Monkeypox was DISCARDED. Municipal epidemiology emphasizes the importance of care in the presence of any characteristic symptom of the disease and advises to seek a health service to be evaluated. The first confirmed case in Ceará was announced yesterday (29), in the city of Fortaleza”, says the note.

First confirmed case in Ceará

The first case of monkeypox confirmed in Ceará is a 35-year-old patient, resident in the capital of Ceará and has a history of recent displacement to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, according to the State Health Department (Sesa). In all, the State has already had 14 notifications of the disease, and now with the case of Cedro discarded, along with two others, three suspicions have not been confirmed and another 10 are still under investigation.

The other cases discarded in the laboratory were from the cities of Fortaleza (1) and Maracanaú (1). As for the others, the suspected patients are residents of the cities of Fortaleza (5), Caucaia (1), Caridade (1), Russas (1), São Gonçalo do Amarante (1) and Ocara (1).

THE PEOPLE requested more information from Sesa and is awaiting a response.

