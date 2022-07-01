Suzano announces investment of R$ 600 million in Aracruz

Suzano factory in Aracruz. Credit: Fernando Madeira

Suzano, the largest pulp company in the country, is going to build a tissue paper factory (made from fibers that, in its final composition, has low weight sheets and a malleable and soft structure) in Aracruz. The investment is R$ 600 million and the works should last two years.

After the unit is ready, the company will start to manufacture toilet paper and paper towels in the North of Espírito Santo, products with high added value. It will be 60 thousand tons per year. The company’s Board of Directors will still approve the decision. Suzano intends to make the investment using the balance of ICMS credits it has in the State.

During the works, 300 jobs will be created. In the operation, there will be 200 jobs. More details about the project will be given at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 pm this Thursday at Palácio Anchieta. Governor Renato Casagrande and Walter Schalka, president of Suzano, will participate.