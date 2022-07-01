Swiatek required, but extends unbeaten streak to 37 games

The world number 1 needed three sets to overcome Dutch lucky-loser Photo: AELTC

London, England) – Iga Swiatek’s undefeated streak was once again put to the test this Thursday, when the world number 1 played in the second round of Wimbledon. Against the Dutch Lesley Kerkhove, 138th in the ranking and who entered the bracket as a lucky loser, the Polish needed three sets and 2h04 to start, but managed to win with partials of 6/4, 4/6 and 6/3.

With the result, Swiatek extends his unbeaten record to 37 games, equaling a mark established by Martina Hingis in 1997. The 21-year-old player has not lost since February, in Dubai, and has won six consecutive titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros. The longest unbeaten streak in history belongs to Martina Navratilova, who won an incredible 74 straight games in 1984.

By reaching the third round, Swiatek is just one win away from equaling his best record at Wimbledon, last year’s round of 16. She now faces French Alizé Cornet, 37th in the rankings, who defeated American Claire Liu by a double 6/3. The confrontation between them is unprecedented on the professional circuit.

The start of the game was difficult for Swiatek, especially in the serve games. She was twice with a break in the back in the first set and even suffered a fall after slipping on court. With good returns, sometimes in the body, sometimes in the crosses with the backhand, she managed to press the serve of her opponent and managed to stay close on the scoreboard. Kerkhove even led the score by 4/2, but the Pole had a more solid end of set and won four games in a row.

The second set had only one break. Swiatek did not take advantage of the break-points he had in two different games and ended up losing the serve in the eighth game of the partial. The leader of the ranking opened the third set, escaping a 15-40, but soon after returned to press on service returns. Kerkhove faced a long game early in the set, but allowed the break two games later. After that, the 21-year-old Polish girl would no longer have the service threatened until the end of the game. She made 31 to 15 in winners and made 31 mistakes against 22 of the rival.