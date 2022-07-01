Taesa (TAEE11), Neoenergia (NEOE3) and CTEEP (TRPL4) dominate auction

Business

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) held this Thursday (30) an energy transmission auction. Some of the lot winners were Taesa (TAEE11), Neoenergia (NEOE3) and Isa CTEEP (TRPL4), which won lots 10, 2 and 3, respectively.

The event took place on B3 (B3SA3) and started early in the morning. The expectation of ring is to generate R$ 15.3 billion in investments, with a total of 13 lots to be tendered. Twelve lots have already been auctioned.

The purpose of the auction is to build and maintain 5,425 kilometers of transmission lines, in addition to 200 km of transmission lines designed to drain energy from renewable sources, as well as 6,180 mega-volt-amperes (MVA) in transforming capacity. of substations.

According to Aneel, the company or concessionaire that presents the lowest RAP value wins, Allowed Annual Revenue, established in the criteria of the public notice. In addition, investments of more than R$ 15 billion are also planned and the creation of more than 31 thousand jobs directly.

The concessionaire that wins the auction of one of these investment lots will have a 30-year contract for the exploration of electricity transmission services and must complete the works provided for in the contract within 60 months.

Check all the winners

Lot 1 (13 installations in the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo)

Winner: Green Consortium

RAP value: BRL 283.3 million

Discount: 47.34% below the reference value

Investment: BRL 3.68 billion

Competitors: 8

Lot 2 (6 facilities in the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo)

Winner: Neoenergia

RAP value: BRL 360 million

Discount: 50.33% below the reference value

Estimated investment: BRL 4.94 billion

Competitors: 6

already the Neoenergy won lot 2 of Aneel auction, the highest bidder in the event, with a bid of an annual permitted revenue (RAP) of R$360 million, representing a discount of 50.33% compared to the maximum amount of R$724.7 million established by the regulator. Lot 2 comprises transmission lines between Minas Gerais and São Paulo, totaling 1,707 kilometers in length.

The investment projection was in the total of R$ 4.94 billion in the enterprise. The expectation is to increase transmission capacity in MG, which has become the focus of solar energy generation projects.

Lot 3 (9 facilities in the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo)

Winner: Isa CTEEP

RAP value: BRL 285.736 million

Discount: 46.75% below the reference value

Estimated investment: BRL 3.65 billion

Competitors: 8

Isa CTEEP won lot 3 of the energy transmission auction, by offering an annual revenue allowed (RAP) of 285.73 million reais, which represents a discount of 46.75% compared to the maximum value of R$ 536, 6 million established by the regulator.

The dispute for the asset would go live between the company and EDP Brasil, but the Portuguese controlling company declared that it did not wish to participate in the second stage.

Lot 4 (1 installation in the state of Amapá)

Winner: Zopone Engineering and Commerce

RAP value: BRL 38.893 million

Discount: 5% below the reference value

Competitors: 2

Lot 5 (3 facilities in the states of Bahia and Sergipe)

Winner: Sterlite Brazil Participações

RAP value: BRL 22 million

Discount: 26.52% below the reference value

Competitors: 3

Lot 6 (1 installation in the state of São Paulo)

Winner: Isa CTEEP

RAP value: BRL 13.433 million

Discount: 59.21% below the reference value

Competitors: 3

Lot 7 (1 installation in the state of Pará)

Winner: Engie Brazil (EGIE3)

RAP value: BRL 6.4 million

Discount: 59.90% below the reference value

Competitors: 4

Lot 8 (2 facilities in the state of Rondônia)

Winner: Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil – Eletronorte

RAP value: BRL 12.25 million

Discount: 38.57% below the reference value

Competitors: 3

Lot 9 (5 facilities in the states of Mato Grosso and Pará)

Winner: Sterlite Brazil Participações

RAP value: BRL 87.6 million

Discount: 32.96% below the reference value

Competitors: 7

Lot 10 (2 facilities in the state of Santa Catarina)

Winner: Taesa

RAP value: BRL 18.787 million

Discount: 47.96% below the reference value

Competitors: 5

Taesa won the bid for lot 10 of the auction, with the offer allowed annual revenue (RAP) of R$ 18.78 million, which represents a discount of 47.96% against the maximum amount of R$ 36.1 million established by the regulator.

Lot 10, now owned by Taesa, comprises a substation to serve the western region of Santa Catarina with 159 MVA of power.

Previously, an investment of R$ 243.1 million had been estimated in the project, which had already been tendered but was not implemented by the previous company, leading to the expiry of the contract.

Lot 11 (4 facilities in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul)

Winner: Neoenergia

RAP value: BRL 38.2 million

Discount: 45.74% below the reference value

Competitors: 7

Lot 12 (1 installation in the state of Amazonas)

Winner: Energisa (ENGI11)

RAP value: BRL 17.684 million

Discount: 45.26% below the reference value

Taesa, Neoenergia and Isa CTEEP quotation

the action of Taesa operates up 1.14%, at R$ 39.02, at 3:30 pm. Neoenergia dropped 4.07%, at R$15.09 and Isa CTEEP, +0.83%, at R$23.15.