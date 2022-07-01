Taesa (TAEE11) wins lot 10 in energy transmission auction, with a discount of 47.96% – Money Times

THE Taesa (TAEE11), won the competition for lot 10 of this Thursday’s energy transmission auction, by offering an annual revenue allowed (RAP) of 18.78 million reais, which represents a discount of 47.96% compared to the maximum value of 36.1 million reais established by the regulator.

The dispute for lot 10 had the qualification of eight groups, among them the electric EDP ​​Brazil and CPFL. Eletrosul, a subsidiary of electrobras and a consortium composed of Nova Engevix.

Lot 10 comprises a substation to serve the west region of Santa Catarina with 159 megavolt-ampere (MVA) of power.

Investments of 243.15 million reais are estimated in the project, which had already been tendered but was not implemented by the previous company, leading to the expiry of the contract.

