Taís felt fury from the anti-abortion characters and supports Klara

Faced with the multiple violence suffered by klara brownwho legally donated the baby she had after being a victim of rape and then was criminally exposed and tried, Tais Araújo came to the defense of the 21-year-old actress.

“Klara, I sent you a private message, but I felt obliged to come and welcome you publicly, since the violence you suffered and your pain became public without your wish, without your right to privacy being guaranteed. privacy”, wrote on Instagram the protagonist of the 7pm soap opera, ‘Cara e Coragem’.

“I have known you since you were a child, I know your mother, your family and I have a lot of respect and love for you. Take care, protect yourself and preserve yourself. All my love and respect.”

In a recent participation in GNT’s ‘Saia Justa’, the Globo star defended her pro-abortion position in cases provided for by law, such as sexual violence and risk to the health of pregnant women. “No one is advocating that everyone has to have an abortion. We are talking about public health, women are dying.”

Taís sympathizes with Klara and so many other Brazilian women for different reasons. For the conscious woman that she is, for being a mother, having suffered psychological abuse in a past relationship, being an activist for women’s rights and also for what she faced at the time of the soap opera ‘Viver a Vida’, in 2009.

She played the protagonist, the first and only black Helena by author Manoel Carlos. A successful model who, at the beginning of the plot, revealed that she had an abortion so that the unplanned pregnancy, the result of a finalized relationship, would not hinder the rise of her career.

Although Helena regretted having terminated the pregnancy after being advised by her agent, most viewers reacted badly and started to reject her. It was argued that she miscarried for a futile reason, thinking only of success as a model.

This controversy, added to the racist manifestations against the character and the actress, and also to the malicious criticism in the press about her performance, caused a depressive situation in Taís Araújo. The artist suffered silence behind the scenes. “I was emotionally broken,” she said.