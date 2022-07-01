Tarcísio regrets Datena’s withdrawal and says he opens new conversations for the composition of the ticket

According to Jovem Pan, an advertisement by the journalist of TV Bandeirantes surprised allies of the former Minister of Infrastructure; at least three names are quoted for the vacancy open to the Senate

Photo: Alan Santos/PR

On the morning of this Thursday, 30, President Jair Bolsonaro said he had closed an agreement with Datena



The pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) regretted, on the afternoon of this Thursday, 30, the decision of the presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC) to withdraw its pre-application to the Senate by Sao Paulo. The journalist from TV Bandeirantes made up the ticket of the former Minister of Infrastructure for this year’s elections and performed well in the voting intention polls released so far. In a note released by his press office, Tarcísio says he respects “the path chosen” by Datena and says that the Republicanos, the party to which he is affiliated, will open conversations “with good names” to “compose a slate that strengthens our project to Sao Paulo”.

“I regret Datena’s decision, but I respect the chosen path. I continue to count on your support as the great communicator that you are. Now, we open a conversation with good names to compose a slate that strengthens our project for São Paulo”, reads the full statement. According to the Young pan, Datena’s move surprised the former Minister of Infrastructure’s campaign. Over the past few months, Tarcísio’s allies had already been alerted to the risks of a new withdrawal by the journalist from the Bandeirantes group – Datena retreated from the idea of ​​running for political office in three other opportunities: in 2016 and 2020, in municipal elections, and in 2018, when he was also quoted for the Senate and the government of São Paulo. This time, however, the surroundings of the pre-candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes were excited about the possibility of having the leader of the Senate polls for São Paulo on the ticket. The surprise with the announcement was accentuated, in particular, because President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) told supporters, this Thursday morning, that he had closed support for Datena. “It surprised me a lot, I didn’t expect it,” he told the Young pan federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP).

With Datena’s withdrawal, the Republicans are back to square one and must resort to internal research to come up with the name that will be cast in place of Datena. In addition to Zambelli, there are at least two names suggested at this moment, according to reports made to Young pan: the former president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo Paulo Skaf (Republicans) and the federal deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP). “Majority positions are of exclusive party choice. I was not sought after,” said Feliciano in a message sent to the report. In the coming weeks, the pre-campaign coordinators should also hammer out the position of deputy governor on the ticket. In the most likely scenario, the PSD’s pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Felício Ramuth, should occupy the post. The agreement has been discussed by the national presidents of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira, and the PSD, Gilberto Kassab.