Teacher, brother of Dira Paes, packs baby for student to attend class – Behavior

Dira Paes shows her brother, a university professor, rocking a student’s baby in the classroom (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo/Joo Miguel Jnior/Globo/Reproduo/Instagram/Montagem)

Dira Paes, the Fil from the remake of wetland (2022), from TV Globo, shared a video that delighted his followers last Wednesday (29/06).

The actress paid tribute to her brother, a university professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) Pedro Paes, in the images he appears teaching with a student’s baby in his arms so that she could concentrate on the subject. The incident went viral on social media.

“This is my brother Pedro, professor at UFPE, father, doctor in physical education, passionate about motorcycles and an incredible gift for dealing with children”, he began.

“I’m proud of this video of one of your classes, rocking a student’s baby so that she can concentrate on the subject with more tranquility and focus. Her charisma is so incredible that it conquers not only the students, but her children as well, apparently”, he added. .

In the publication’s caption, Dira also pays tribute to teachers and people involved with education in Brazil: “I am proud of my brother and of all kinds of education professionals, students, students, who believe in the true formation of citizens, despite all adversity that this country imposes on those who dare to fight for quality, inclusive and contemplative education”.

In the comments tab, fans, friends and celebrities praised Pedro’s attitude. “How exciting,” said one netizen. “Being a good and competent person in family work is not your brother’s nice attitude,” wrote another. “Goosebumps with this moment,” said a third. “This video doesn’t let the hope of people who are a little downcast die. Congratulations to your brother”, commented one fan. “We need more Pedros and Diras!” commented one user. “Guys, seriously, I cried with emotion. It’s so good to see an expression of love, of care for others. Congratulations teacher”, pointed out another admirer.

