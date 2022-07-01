Thaeme shows her two daughters and reveals the fright she went through: “it was tense”

Thaeme shows her daughters together and vents about fright

The singer Thaeme Mariotôduo with Thiago, revealed to his fans what he thinks about possible plans to increase the family. The artist is the mother of two beautiful little girls, fruits of her relationship with businessman Fábio Elias. The two have been married since 2015. In April 2019, they became parents to little Luz, who is currently 3 years old. On September 23, 2021, the couple’s second baby, Ivy, who turned 9 months old, came into the world.

Less than a year after the baby’s birth, Thaeme is often asked on her profile on a social network if she intends to have more children. The famous is very mother. When she is not on the road, fulfilling her intense schedule of shows and professional commitments, she actively participates in the heiresses’ routine.

Thiago’s duo emphasizes the passion and enchantment of motherhood. In her social network she keeps the channel open of communication with her followers and talking openly about the upbringing of the girls and the challenges she faces. When asked by an internet user, she wants to have more children. The singer stated, “To be very honest with you, I would like to. But I won’t have it.”

According to the artist, the main reason for her decision is due to the surgical procedure. She explained that, like plastic surgery, he has a lot of fear. “I really felt really bad with the anesthesia in this last delivery. And it’s not something I present to go through again. Because I really felt really bad, it was hours and hours like that. It was tense!”

Thaeme she said that during the delivery of the firstborn, she had already felt a little ill, but that the second daughter was the one who most felt the reaction of the anesthesia. “I’m very afraid of how my body might react in the next one, whether it’s plastic surgery or a cesarean.” The singer said that mainly for aesthetic reasons she would not risk it.

At each time with her puppies, the artist records every moment. As the youngest grows and interacts, Liz becomes more attached to her little sister. Thiago’s duo showed the heiresses posing happily in one stick! The famous mom said that at first, shortly after the birth of Ivy, the firstborn felt very jealous, but soon got used to it and now no one separates.

