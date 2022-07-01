The #1 protein to put in your daily diet

Studies indicate that we should ingest at least 50 grams of protein per day, as this substance is important for the production of energy for our body, as well as helping in the growth and health of muscles and bones.

Generally, protein is more present in foods of animal origin, but do you know what the best protein is for your daily diet? Well then check out the best protein option here and how to insert it into your daily diet.

Egg is the best protein

Contrary to what many think, the best type of protein is not red meat, but egg! After all, this is a complete food, full of vitamins. Among the nutrients available in this food are the B vitamins and iron, which are very effective for the development of muscles. In addition, it also generates a greater feeling of satiety, so it is possible to reduce the amount of portions in meals. In this way, the egg is a great ally of those who adopt the practice of physical exercises and seek to improve their body performance.

In addition, its benefits are diverse, so it can collaborate with the health of the whole body, from the brain to the muscles and eyes. Due to its reserves of lutein and zeaxatin, it contributes to the reduction of bad cholesterol, as well as the presence of vitamin A will help keep immunity up to date. Finally, it is worth mentioning that this protein is an excellent way to fight anemia, as it has a large amount of vitamin B12 and folic acid.

How to insert egg in food

We know how versatile the egg is, and it can be served fried, boiled, as an omelet, side dish or main dish. In all these ways the egg can serve to fulfill the function of providing proteins. However, the “cleanest” way to consume it is cooked. After all, this way you will be able to maintain all the properties without the additional fat that comes with frying oil.

Even so, it is possible to vary the preparation, using it in the preparation of salads, with carbohydrates, such as couscous, or pure, as it is also very tasty!