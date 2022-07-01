The 5 biggest highs and lows of FIIs in June; SNFF11 leads earnings in the month and CARE11 is a highlight in the semester

The first real estate fund in the cemeteries segment, Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Services (CARE11) ended the first half of 2022 as the FII that increased the most in the period, with an appreciation of 50%. At the other end of the list is RBR Properties (RBRP11), which has accumulated losses of 23%.

The data are from Economatica, a financial information platform, and are based on the valuation of shares and the distribution of dividends of the FIIs that make up the IFIX – index of the most traded real estate funds on B3.

In June, Ifix closed down 0.88%, at 2,795 points. The result interrupted a sequence of three months of gains in the indicator, which, in the year, recorded a drop of 0.32%.

Riza Arctium (ARCT11) ends the semester with the highest rate of return with dividends (dividend yield), of 9.88%. Despite being the highlight of the year in terms of appreciation, the Brazilian Graveyard continues without income distribution.

Biggest highs of the semester

Of the ten real estate funds that appreciated the most in the first half of 2022, seven are of the “paper” type, which invest in fixed income securities indexed to inflation indicators or to the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

Despite the role of “paper” funds – benefited by the rise in interest rates and inflation in recent months – the highlight of the year so far is the Brazilian Graveyard, which has appreciated by 50% in the last six months.

Check out the biggest increases in real estate funds in the first half of 2022:

ticker Background Segment Variation between January and June (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care cemeteries 50.18 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 15.05 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 13.62 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 13.57 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others 13.22 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit Titles and Val. furniture 12.90 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 12.21 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 11.96 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture 11.66 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 11.40

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends. Source: Economatica (06/30/2022).

The first real estate fund focused on the death care segment, Brazilian Graveyard operates in the commercialization of assignments of the right to use temporary and perpetual graves, cremations, services and funeral plans, in addition to the cremation of animals. The gains began to accelerate, especially from April, after the FII started to appear in the previews of the Ifix portfolio, which became effective in May.

Despite the strong appreciation in 2022, the cemetery FII does not have a history of dividend distribution, one of the main objectives of real estate fund investors.

Created in 2016, the portfolio went five years without paying dividends, a period ended in July 2020, after the sale of one of the assets in the portfolio. The last transfer made by the fund took place in September 2021.

In the portfolio, the fund has a 20.24% stake in Cortel, the main company in the country’s death care sector, and 52.77% in VHR Empreendimentos, responsible for the cemetery in the city of Sabará, in Minas Gerais. The portfolio also has 2,873 deposits at the Morumby Cemetery, in Morumbi, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo.

Biggest casualties of the semester

From the corporate slabs segment, one of the ones that suffered the most from the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, RBR Properties (RBRP11) is the FII that has accumulated the greatest devaluation in the last six months. With a drop of 23.72%, the fund is joined by other portfolios in the office segment, such as XP Properties (XPPR11) and Vinci Offices (VINO11).

Check out the biggest drops of real estate funds in the first half of 2022:

ticker Background Sector Variation between January and June (%) RBRP11 RBR Properties Corporate Slabs -23.72 XPPR11 XP Properties Corporate Slabs -21.94 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -18.74 XPIN11 Industrial XP Logistics -18.60 RECT11 REC Real Estate Income Corporate Slabs -18.09 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs -15.90 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid -11.10 BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro -11.03 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics -10.75 HFOF11 Hedge Top FoF II Titles and Val. furniture -10.53

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends. Source: Economatica (06/30/2022).

With assets of R$ 1 billion, RBR Properties’ portfolio comprises ten properties located in Rio de Janeiro and, mainly, in São Paulo.

With a gross leasable area (GLA) of 51,000 square meters, the portfolio’s vacancy rate is currently at 10%, according to the fund’s latest management report.

Like other FIIs in the office segment, RBR Properties follows the recovery of the sector, which is still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Faced with the devaluation of shares, corporate slab funds have traded, on average, 26% below book value, the highest discount among the main FII segments.

Biggest dividend payers of the semester

In a list also dominated by “paper” funds, Riza Arctium (ARCT11) closed the first part of the year as the FII that paid the most dividends in the period. The portfolio ends the semester with a dividend yield of 9.88%. Check out the complete list:

ticker Background Sector Return with dividends – Jan-Jun (%) ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 9.88 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 9.27 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 9.24 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others 9.18 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 8.78 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 8.72 VGIP11 IP VALUE Others 8.62 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 8.47 KNIP11 KINEA IP Titles and Val. furniture 8.38 REC11 REC Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 8.29

Source: Economatica (06/30/2022)

In early June, Riza Arctium Real Estate finalized the purchase of a 464,000 square meter property in the city of Frutal, Minas Gerais. The transaction of the space – which is leased to Cervejaria Cidade Imperial – began in December 2021 and ended on the 3rd with the signing of the deed of purchase and sale of the property.

In a material fact, the fund confirmed the payment of R$ 39 million, amount referring to the last installment of the deal, which cost the fund a total of R$ 150 million.

With the signature of the deed, Riza Arctium is now entitled to receive the rent of the space, of R$ 1.125 million per month, which represents an increase of approximately R$ 0.39 per share in the fund’s monthly distribution of dividends. In June, Riza Arctium distributed R$ 1.86 per share, an amount equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 1.70%.

With a GLA of 170 thousand square meters, the fund’s portfolio comprises nine properties located in Goiás, São Paulo, Ceará, Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais.

The spaces are leased to tenants linked to sectors such as basic materials, energy, agribusiness and consumption. Among the tenants, there are names such as Granol, Andorinha Transportes, Rede Monte Carlo and the Imperial Brewery itself.

Biggest highs in June

In the month that Ifix closed in the negative field after three months of gains, 41 funds out of the 106 that make up the theoretical portfolio ended up in the blue. The highlight of the list was Suno Fundo de Fundos (SNFF11), up 7.21%.

Check out the biggest gains in real estate funds in June 2022:

ticker Background Segment Change in June (%) SNFF11 Suno FoF Others 7.21 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 5.12 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture 4.93 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 3.86 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 3.62

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends. Source: Economatica (06/30/2022).

With a net worth of R$227 million, Suno FoF invests in shares of other real estate funds. Currently, “paper” FIIs represent 31% of the portfolio; the logistics segment, 20%; malls, 13%; and urban income, 10%.

Individually, Suno FoF’s largest positions are REC Receivíveis Imobiliárias (RECR11), 8.49%; Alianza Trust Renda Imobiliária (ALZR11), 5.93%; and CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11), 5.79%.

On the 24th, the fund deposited R$ 1.30 per share, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 1.58%. In the year, the percentage is 6.25%.

Biggest casualties of June

At the other end of the list led by SNFF11 is BTG Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11), whose shares plummeted with the request for judicial recovery of the Vianmancel farm, in Nova Maringá (MT), which is part of the fund’s portfolio. The shares ended the month with a drop of 16.95%, the highest percentage among the IFIX FIIs.

Check out the biggest declines in real estate funds in June 2022:

ticker Background Sector Change in June (%) BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro -16.95 CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others -10.92 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -9.27 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid -8.11 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid -7.90

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends. Source: Economatica (06/30/2022)

The fall in the price of BTG Terras Agrícolas began after the disclosure of a material fact that confirmed the situation of those responsible for the farm, acquired in August 2021 by the portfolio, in an operation sale-leaseback – who rents the purchased property to the former owner. The land currently represents 23% of the fund’s contracted revenue.

With the granting of the judicial recovery, the Justice suspended, for six months, all executions promoted by those responsible for the farm. In practice, according to sources heard by the InfoMoneythe measure suspends contracts in force and prevents, for example, the collection of land rent.

Faced with the problem, BTG Terras Agrícolas is even considering selling the farm, acquired for R$81 million and below the fair value of the space.

“The sale of the farm could generate up to 63% of capital gain, an operation that would be in line with the strategy of the portfolio”, signaled an official statement from the managers.

Last Thursday (24), the fund announced the distribution of dividends scheduled for June, which has already been affected by the problem. The portfolio paid BRL 0.70 per share, below the amount paid in May, of BRL 0.94.

Last month, the biggest dividend payer among the most traded FIIs on the exchange was Riza Akin (RZAK11), with a dividend yield monthly rate of 1.82%.

