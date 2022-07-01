The benefits of eating 3 dates a day for a week

THE date, a fruit originally from Asia, is a food that can bring many health benefits. In addition to being delicious, dates can be used to improve aspects of bone, digestive, heart health, as well as helping with stress levels and weight loss.

It is worth noting that there are several types of dates (about 50), classified by the amount of moisture and sugar they contain. They are also divided into three categories: dry, semi-dry and succulent. Dry and semi-dry are easier to find in Brazilian markets.

The most recommended to enjoy its benefits is the medjoul date, also called the “queen of dates”. This is because it is fresh and does not undergo any industrial process. Its size is usually three times that of other types.

In this text, we tell you the benefits to your body if you start eating 3 dates a day for at least a week.

Improvements in the digestive system and bones

Because it is a fruit very rich in fiber, dates help a lot in the functioning of the intestine, reducing the problem of constipation. And this also happens in the medium term: it is a fruit that acts as a prevention for those who tend to have a trapped intestine.

In fact, a study published in British Journal of Nutrition demonstrated that people who put dates on their menu have a much better digestive system than those who don’t.

The benefit to bones occurs because dates have a lot of boron, an essential element in bone health. They also contain the minerals phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium, which help prevent osteoporosis.

Aid in the fight against stress and depression

Dates also support mental health because they contain vitamin B6, which helps the body create serotonin (which regulates mood) and norepinephrine (which fights stress). Therefore, increasing the intake of vitamin B6 improves physical and mental well-being.

Because it also has tryptophan, which helps in the release of serotonin and melatonin, it helps regulate sleep. In addition, because it has a high amount of carbohydrates and sugars, it is a good source of energy, making us more willing.

Aid in weight loss

Okay, dates are caloric: 100 grams of the fruit has about 282 calories. But still, it can help you lose weight.

This is because the fruit has a lot of fiber, making us feel fuller for longer and preventing blood glucose spikes. Dates can also cause your metabolism to speed up, burning more calories.

This benefit also occurs because the fruit contains many antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, phenolics and carotenoids. All these substances help the body get rid of toxins and speed up metabolism, helping those who want to lose weight.