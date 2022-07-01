The first passenger flight of an Aerolinhas Brasileiras plane took off today





On the night of this Thursday, June 30, the first regular passenger flight operated with a plane from the airline Aerolinhas Brasileiras SA, better known as ABSA, takes place. The company, which is part of the Latam Group and operated only with cargo, added to its fleet, at the end of last year, the Airbus A320 registration number PR-MHW (msn 3630).

The “inaugural” flight is a Latam operation with number LA-3106, on the route between Congonhas, in São Paulo, and Goiânia. At the time this publication was written, the aircraft was crossing the interior of the State of São Paulo, as shown by the flight tracking platform Radarbox (click to follow).





An A320 for ABSA

Documents seen by AEROIN last year and recently confirm that the aircraft is in ABSA’s name. In the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry (RAB), it is also stated that the aircraft is in the company’s fleet of cargo origins. The reason that led Latam to transfer an aircraft to ABSA, however, is not clear.

In previous contacts, Latam declined to give details of the reason for the transfer of the aircraft. Last year, while the pandemic made companies’ cash flow bleed, there was a rumor that Latam would transfer aircraft to ABSA’s name and hire pilots for it, in order to sign less “onerous” work contracts. This information, however, was never confirmed by the company, neither for the yes nor for the no.

At that time, the Latin company was trying to reduce costs by permanently reducing the salaries of crew members, but the proposal was rejected in negotiation with the National Union of Aeronauts.





unusual routes

Months after the aforementioned episode, Latam transferred the Airbus A320 PR-MHW to ABSA. At that moment, the aircraft had its Latam paintwork removed in São Paulo and, all white, flew to Chile, where it stayed for about 10 days, before returning to Brazil via Fortaleza and, later, São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo. .

On the 22nd of June of this year, a Wednesday, the jet left the company’s maintenance area in San Carlos, after seven months, and landed in Guarulhos to, hours later, head to Uruguay. She stayed a day in the neighboring country, flew to Fortaleza and then Congonhas, in São Paulo, where she had been since June 24. Interestingly, the same paint job he had before has been replaced.

This coming and going of the aircraft, although not clarified by Latam, may be related to bureaucratic issues related to the exchange of ownership of the aircraft and nationalization. This is because the destinations are known among those who accompany or work in aviation.

Uruguay, known for having lower taxeshas offices of leasing company representatives and can be used as a port of registry for aircraft while saving companies thousands or millions of dollars in taxes and fees. Fortress, in turnhas been used as the first stopping point for Latam aircraft for customs processes and aircraft nationalization.



