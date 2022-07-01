‘There is a tendency that the CPI exists’, says Pacheco

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), indicated that he will authorize the installation of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Ministry of Education (MEC), but he evaluates expanding the scope of the investigation to include investigations on unfinished works in the PT governments, as asked by government allies. Pacheco should read the CPI’s request, in the plenary, next Tuesday, 5th. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

In meetings held on Wednesday, 29, with senators, Pacheco said he will analyze the requests presented by the government wing on unfinished works, drug trafficking at borders and the work of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the Amazon. The opposition criticized the union of the two CPI requests on the grounds that the idea is to divert the focus of the investigation at the MEC.

“The fact is that, with a determined fact, signatures, there is a tendency, obviously, for the CPI to exist”, said Pacheco, noting that the order will not be left in the drawer. “There is no intention to protect or persecute government or opposition,” added the senator.

Prison

The existence of a parallel office at the MEC was revealed by the Estadão, in March. Pastors acted as lobbyists in the ministry and there are complaints of bribery, in cash and even in gold bars, in exchange for the release of resources from the folder to city halls. At the time, the government managed to prevent the installation of the CPI, but the accusations gained strength with the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday that the creation of the CPI opens the door for “opportunists” to campaign against him. “Look at a CPI almost coming out of a subject that seems to be buried. When the CPI opens, a sea of ​​opportunity opens up for opportunists to campaign against us”, said Bolsonaro when participating in an event promoted by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) with presidential candidates.

The MEC’s ​​CPI installation request has 31 signatures, four more than the minimum required. They can be withdrawn until the request is read in plenary. Now, the government is pressing the allies to desist, offering in exchange to release amendments.

“My position is that investigations into unfinished works come first,” said Senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO), an ally of Bolsonaro. “There is clearly an intention of riot”, protested the leader of the Opposition, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).

If Pacheco does not respond to other requests for investigation presented by Bolsonaro allies, in chronological order, Palácio do Planalto will try to stop the opening of the CPI of the MEC with an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

(With information from the State Agency)