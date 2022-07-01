These games will arrive in the PlayStation Plus catalog in July

This July, several releases will take place in the PS Plus catalog, increasing the number of games, to the happiness of subscribers who were dissatisfied with the current catalog. Next, we’ll show you each game that will be released during the month and which day it will be added.

About the new PlayStation Plus

the fans of PlayStation were excited to learn that a game streaming service, similar to Xbox Game Pass, developed by Sony would take place in June of this year, as it would no longer be necessary to buy games, requiring only a subscription.

But, to the sadness of many, many fans were dissatisfied with the launch catalog and the games available in the catalog, especially in the Deluxe plan, which offers PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, which was missing iconic and classic games, which were part of the childhood of many of the fans. However, Sony plans to increase the service’s catalog over time, and the first addition will take place in July.

beyond the plan Deluxewhich costs R$ 59.90 per month, and also offers remastered versions of games from PS3 to PS4 games, there is also the plan Extra, costing BRL 52.90 per month, offering a vast amount of PS4 and PS5 games for download. There is also the plan Essentialwhich can be considered as the basic and very similar to the previous subscription service, costing R$ 34.90 per month.

All PS Plus releases in July 2022

The releases that will take place this July will help improve the PS Plus catalogue. See the list of games below.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4 and PS5)

In this new Crash game, villains Neo Cortex and N. Tropy have returned and are unleashing a wave of chaos across the entire multiverse. It’s up to you to use the power of the four mighty guardians of time and space, who empower Crash and Coco, to defeat Neo Cortex and N. Tropy.

On a madcap quest to save the multiverse’s existence, fight every kind of enemy imaginable, defy the laws of reality with your wacky powers, and navigate obstacles like never before.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4)

Man of Medan is a horror game created by the same developers as Until Dawn and The Quarry. In it, five friends take a diving trip to the bottom of the sea, but things start to get more and more bizarre and frightening when they discover an old abandoned cargo ship, which holds a dark and terrifying secret.

In this game, every choice you make will define your future, some with serious consequences that can lead to the death of one or more characters, and even the death of everyone. The game also has a co-op mode, allowing you to play with a friend.

Arcadegeddon (PS4 and PS5)

Gilly is the owner of a local arcade who is trying to save his business from a mysterious corporation that doesn’t seem very friendly. In a desperate move to save himself and his arcade, he creates a game to try to get more people into his business, but the corporation eventually finds out and releases a virus into Gilly’s game.

Now it’s up to you to try to prevent the destruction of the game and one of the few arcades left in the region, in a world with PvP and PvE game modes, with the possibility of having up to 3 friends online, exploring several different locations and facing various enemies different with a wide variety of weapons.

All of the above games will be available from the Extra plan, and will be available for free to anyone who wants to play them.

