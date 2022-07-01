Three games are free on the Epic Games Store – Check it out and redeem it to your account!

Games are available to redeem until next Thursday, July 7th

Geneforge 1 – mutagenHood: Outlaws & Legends and Iratus: Lord of the Dead are this week’s free games to be redeemed at Epic Games Store and two of them (Iratus and geneforge) run on macOS beyond the Windows. Games can be purchased free of charge until next Thursday, July 7th and will remain in your account forever after redemption.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead was developed by the studio unfrozen and distributed by Daedelic Entertainmentit was released in April 22, 2020.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends was developed by Digital Juiceresponsible for games like Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Sonic & All-Stars Race Transformedthe publication was made by the Focus Entertainmentthe game came out on May 10, 2021.

Geneforge 1 – Mutagen was developed and published by Spiderweb Software and had its release on February 24, 2021.

See below for more details on the games.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead is a tactical roguelike turn-based RPG set in a dark fantasy universe. You will have to lead an army of undead in search of helping a necromancer who seeks to reach the surface to bring death to the world of the living.

Multiplayer PvPvE matches that take place in a medieval world full of violence, your objective is to beat rival gangs in heists. You’ll be able to move stealthily or go straight into head-to-head combat. Do you have what it takes to escape with the riches you’ve earned?

Exclusive fantasy open world RPG set in an alien land. Use battles or cunning to change the world and enlist the help of your army of customizable mutant monsters. The game features many skills, treasures, factions and creations. You’ll have unparalleled freedom to play as many times as you like in an epic story.

Remembering that Geneforge 1 – mutagenHood: Outlaws & Legends and Iratus: Lord of the Dead can be redeemed to your account Epic Games Store until July 7 at 12:00 pm Brasília time.

Did you like this week’s free games on Epic Games Store? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Epic Games Store