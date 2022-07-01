TikTok Challenge Leaves Florida Beaches With ‘Mystery’ Holes

A challenge from TikTok could be the cause of the emergence of mysterious holes on beaches in Florida (USA), according to the US news agency United Press International. Local authorities now invite pranksters to repair the damage.

Allison Ward, a resident of the area, reported that she found four holes in the beaches during a tour last week. She described that she almost fell into one and that they were 1.5 meters deep and 1.2 meters wide. The pensioner also says that she had never seen holes like these there.

Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said public works officials are taking care of the situation and that the potholes on the beaches are scary.

“When we looked at the depth and size of some of these holes that we found on the beach, it wasn’t just a sandcastle.” She believes this is due to a TikTok prank that prompts users of the platform to answer “how deep can you dig?”.

The Marco Island Police Department posted a photo on Twitter showing a hole and a shovel that was abandoned. The department asks that the holes dug on the beach be filled by those who do this challenge.

“Please refill the hole and kindly take your things with you. It is a danger to other bathers and especially our beautiful sea turtles.”