Tim Allen breaks silence and shows disappointment with film

Voice actor Tim Allen finally spoke about Lightyear, the Pixar movie inspired by the character that Allen voiced in four Toy Story films.

Chris Evans voices the title character in lightyear. The film works in the universe of Toy Story like the movie that inspired the toy that Allen voices, which is why Evans took over the role and so Allen was not involved. If everything seems confusing, well, it is.

see what Allen have to say:

“The short answer is that I stayed out of it because it has nothing to do with [com meu personagem],” Allen said of the Pixar spin-off. “This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first few movies.” “It’s a wonderful story,” Allen said of “Lightyear.” “But it just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little… I don’t know. It just has nothing to do with Buzz. It’s just disjointed. I wish there was a better connection to that.”

lightyear is described as a science fiction adventure that follows the legendary space ranger, Buzz Lightyear, after being abandoned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light years from Earth alongside his commander and crew.

As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, a group of ambitious recruits and the charming robot cat companion Sox join the hero. To complicate matters, Zurg, an imposing presence, and his army of ruthless robots arrive on the planet with a mysterious appointment.

The dubbing cast in Brazil brings Marcos Mion like buzz, Adriana Pissardini, César Marchetti, Flora Paulita, Henrique Reis, Lucinhabetween others.