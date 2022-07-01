Top scorer, Rony takes the lead in Veiga’s ‘absence’ at Palmeiras

Palmeiras beat Cerro Porteño 3-0 on Wednesday and opened up a big lead in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. With two goals, Rony, shirt 10, set records and the great phase in the attack of Verdão.

The night in Asunción was special for the striker, who once again became the top scorer in Alviverde’s history in continental competition. Now, he leads with 16 goals.

The Palmeiras shirt 10 has scored eight times in six of the last 11 games in which he has been on the field. The victory against Cerro, in fact, marked the second match in which Verdão fans were able to celebrate two of the player’s goals.

Rony also reached 16 goals for Palmeiras in 2022, becoming, alongside midfielder Raphael Veiga, the team’s top scorer of the year – that is, not considering the games valid for the Club World Cup, which were valid for last season.

Of the goals scored by the forward, four came in Paulistão (against Ponte Preta, São Paulo, Ituano and Red Bull Bragantino), seven in the Brasileirão (against Goiás, Corinthians, Juventude, Botafogo, Coritiba and Avai), and now five for Libertadores (against Independiente Petrolero, Emelec, Deportivo Táchira and Cerro Porteño).

Teammate Veiga scored seven times for Paulista (being the team’s top scorer in the state), once for the Copa do Brasil, once in the Recopa Sul-Americana, and six times for Libertadores. With that, the midfielder left his mark in all possible competitions played by Verdão this season.

However, the number 23 has not celebrated a goal since May 14, although his good streak has been interrupted by external factors, such as the Covid-19 infection and a right thigh injury.

The curious thing is that, precisely in this period, Rony began to gain more notoriety as a decisive name in Verdão. That series of eight goals in six games in the last 11 started against Juventude, the first match in the absence of Veiga.

The ‘Rústico’, as he is known by the fans, surpassed his teammate in the artillery of the history of the Palestinian club in Libertadores and equaled Pelé and Zico, idols of the country.

“Ron has what I like in a player. I have a great admiration and gratitude for all our players. That’s why it’s so hard for me to criticize them. So I’m very happy for Ron, because they know what he does. when he scores goals? He thanks all his teammates. This is a team, it’s a squad. We win when we become a team. The rest follows”, said coach Abel Ferreira at a press conference after the victory against Cerro.

Compared to other teammates in the offensive sector, shirt 10 leads the statistics skyrocketing. In the season, Rony has nine goals more than Navarro, ten goals more than Dudu and 13 more than Wesley. Therefore, before the arrival of Merentiel and ‘Flaco’ López, new strikers from Palmeiras, the striker showed to fulfill the role that, for a long time, became one of the biggest problems for the board and coaching staff.

Player most used by Abel Ferreira in 2022, Rony is a reliable athlete and continues to evolve in his football, although some criticisms come along the way. There is something new about being rustic.

Check out the numbers of the Palmeiras strikers in the season:

Ron: 16 goals and 3 assists

Dudu: 7 goals and 5 assists

Wesley: 3 goals and 5 assists

Gabriel Veron: 1 goal and 5 assists

Rafael Navarro: 7 goals and 4 assists

Breno Lopes: 3 goals and 1 assist

Check out the numbers of Rony x Raphael Veiga in the season:

Ron: 16 goals and 3 assists

Raphael Veiga: 16 goals and 7 assists