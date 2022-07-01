TR, IPCA or savings: which is the best real estate financing with Selic at 13.25%?

The increase in the basic interest rate to 13.25% did not surprise anyone in the market, but the release of the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting, which took place last Tuesday (21), indicated that the Selic should maintain its upward curve and more: it will remain at a high level for longer to fight the price rise.

This trend has a direct impact on people’s lives — and pocketbooks. “In addition to messing with the personal financial organization, this price escalation has an impact on real estate credit”, says Bruno Gama, CEO of CrediHome. Even so, the increase in real estate financing costs was reasonably lower than the rise in the Selic rate.

While the Selic rate went from 4.25% to 13.25% in one year, the fixed rate on real estate credit went from an average of 7% to 9.5% — an increase of around 20% to 25%. “The rates remain at historical levels similar to the period before the Selic fall, around 9.5%. Very attractive, below double digits, while the market is operating at 14%”, says Gama.

This happens for a technical reason: real estate credit is not directly related to the Selic, but to savings. This is because the great financer of real estate credit is, precisely, the passbook, since according to a rule of the Central Bank, financial institutions must direct at least 65% of the stock of resources they have in savings to real estate credit.

Even with the high interest rates, Gama does not believe that rates should go from 11% to 12% and may even fall in the short term. “This will depend on the type of posture of the banks. Those who don’t have savings can charge higher interest rates, on the other hand, offering a lower rate is a strategy to get new customers,” he says. Therefore, it is advisable for the customer to research the rates offered.

In view of the prospect of maintaining the Selic at a high level, the InfoMoney consulted specialists in credit and the real estate market to show the best alternative for those looking for financing with fixed rates plus the Referential Rate (TR), plus the IPCA or plus the savings income.

The simulation below was carried out by CrediHome, a fintech specialized in credit comparison, and considers a property with a market value of R$500 thousand, close to the average of properties sold in São Paulo, and financing of R$300 thousand, in a contract of 30 years.

The simulation considers that the indexes would remain stable throughout the entire contract, which is unlikely. The line linked to savings, for example, was locked at a rate of 10%, considering that the Selic rate will remain above 8.5% for the duration of the contract, which, it is hoped, will not actually happen, although in the last 20 years , during the month of June, the Selic has been above this level on 15 occasions.

According to Rafael Costa, Head of Financial Products at CrediHome who performed the simulations, some explanations are necessary. Financing in the line linked to the IPCA starts with smaller installments because in these cases, the first installment is corrected only by the fixed rate, while the IPCA corrects the balance.

Credit lines

In the simulation, a base scenario was considered in which the Selic remains at the double-digit level, for a real estate loan that will be paid off in 30 years and extra expenses with documentation, such as ITBI, were not included, in addition to brokerage and valuation fees. property and average market rates.

According to the Central Bank, in May 2022, real estate financing at fixed market rates for individuals ranged from 10.22% per year, from Caixa Econômica Federal, to 20.91% per year, from Banco Daycoval.

Among the floating rates referenced by the TR, Associação de Poupança e Empréstimo Poupex has the lowest annual rate, at 7.6%, while Banco Sicoob SA has the highest, at 13.42%.

Among the rates referenced to the IPCA, the Banco do Estado do Pará has the best rate, 4%, at Caixa Econômica Federal the rate charged is 4.84% and at Bari Cia. Mortgage, the rate is 11.58%.

Prefixed rate plus Savings

In the simulation developed, the line linked to savings was the one with the lowest total amount payable. This is because the line of credit that tracks savings profitability follows the same rule as the passbook: when the Selic is at 8.5% per year, it yields 0.5% plus the TR; when it falls below this level, the yield is 70% of the Selic plus TR.

Fixed rate plus TR

The line with a fixed rate plus TR is the most traditional line of real estate financing and is linked to the Referential Rate, which, for a long time, remained at zero. It recently rose, following a more aggressive rise in interest rates.

This past Tuesday (28), the TR was at 0.17%; the rate accumulated in the last 12 months is 0.428%. This means that BRL 100.00 adjusted by the TR since June 2021 would become BRL 100.43. The correction may seem small, but a credit of BRL 300,000.00 would have a correction of BRL 1,286.67 in 12 months, just on account of the TR.

Fixed rate plus IPCA

On the IPCA-linked line, the CET (Total Effective Cost) in this line is 9.44% — the lowest among all other simulations. Even so, the total payable is much higher. This happens because of the way the CET is calculated, since it gives greater weight to the first installments. “In the case of the simulation carried out above, the shares of the first years are smaller in the IPCA, but they are much larger from the middle to the front, when the weight in the CET is lower”, explains Costa.

Current scenario

Even with the escalation of interest, the real estate sector had an increase in launches. The Abrainc-Fipe Indicator for the last moving quarter (December/2021, January and February 2022) points to a 37% increase in property launches, when compared to the same period of the previous year. In the most recent period, 47,793 housing units of all types were launched.

Data are collected from 18 companies of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) in partnership with the Economic Research Institute Foundation (FIPE). With the result of February, the total of properties launched in the last 12 months, ending in the second month of 2022, reaches the mark of 158,263 projects, an increase of 24.8% over the previous period.

Sales followed in the opposite direction, with a retreat, albeit slight, of 3.7%. With the exception of Medium and High Standard properties, known as MAP, which recorded a jump in sales of 86.1% in the same period. For the president of Abrainc, Luiz França, the increase in sales has a simple explanation: “Brazilians see the purchase of the property as a way to protect part of the patrimony from high inflation”, he said.

Data from Secovi-SP can corroborate França’s theory: in 2021, the average value of a unit in São Paulo cost R＄ 525.4 thousand. Today, the average is R＄ 545.3 thousand.

Higher prices have had another impact on credit seekers. CrediHome, for example, felt a reduction of about 20% in the volume of mortgage loans compared to the same period last year.

Even so, there is something to celebrate in the sector, such as Open Banking, which contributed a lot to credit analysis, and the digitalization of the process. “The real estate loan product has evolved a lot during the pandemic because it had to adapt. The part of property valuation, technical visit and report, for example, which had a cost of around R$ 4,000.00, can be done remotely – and in a more economical way. The notarial part has also been digitized,” he says. With the digitization of processes, the first stage, until the contract is issued, the period that used to be up to 45 days changed to an average of 20 days.

Planning

With inflation above 10%, the Total Effective Cost of a loan could have a real rate of zero, which may seem very interesting at first sight. But for that, the scenario would have to remain that way for a long time.

“The real estate market has very long cycles. For those who are going to buy, it is an investment of 20 to 25 years, which commits 25% of the family income”, says Alberto Ajzental, professor at the business administration school in São Paulo. It is this very long term that needs to be taken into account when making a decision for financing.

For Marcelo Tapai, specialist in real estate law and partner at Tapai Advogados, all this change in the economic scenario brings losses to the entire population, but especially to those who bought property in the plant two or three years ago, to be delivered from 2022 .

This is because, at the time of purchase at the plant, the projection of income commitment and value of financing installments is based on the scenario at that moment and it is with that information that the buyer plans. “Property in the plant is a box of surprises, because you, in practice, don’t buy anything other than a promise of future purchase”, says Tapai.

When the property is delivered, the time has come to make the financing and, in the case of those who made the purchase two years ago, the scenario is particularly different. “It can even happen that the debit balance is higher than what the customer imagined the total would be. In these cases, the ideal is to seek a renegotiation with the developer or, if this is not possible, negotiate the sale of the property”, says Tapai.

