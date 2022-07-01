Travis Barker: Website reveals why musician was rushed to hospital, and family asks for prayers

Travis Barker has been facing a very delicate situation in recent days. Yesterday morning (28), the drummer of Blink-182 was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles, United States. Already this Wednesday (29), TMZ revealed what was the medical emergency that shook the husband of Kourtney Kardashian and left thousands of fans worried about his health.

According to sources close to the family, Travis had to be hospitalized due to pancreatitis. Inflammation in the pancreas includes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and an intense pain in the stomach – something that was evident in the images that surfaced. According to the publication, doctors believe a colonoscopy would have triggered the medical condition. It is not known exactly when the musician underwent this intestinal examination, but it was something recent.

Barker’s current state of health has not been released, and his team has not returned to press contacts. In addition, so far, no member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has spoken out about the case. What is known is that he is in the hospital accompanied by his wife, Kourtney, who has been with her husband from the beginning. The star’s daughter, Alabama Barker, even posted a record holding hands with her hospitalized father, with the caption: “Please say a prayer”. However, the post has since been deleted from TikTok. Look that:

understand the case

After suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday (28), Travis Barker was photographed as he was transported on a stretcher and tended to by a series of rescuers. In the photos, released by Page Six, the drummer appeared accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The clicks took place outside the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, located in California.

The musician was snapped as he was pulled out of the ambulance, while holding his right hand up – showing his unmistakable skull tattoo. Kardashian, in turn, was seen only from the back, wearing an all-black sweatshirt set, with the hood over her head. The star’s security team followed closely in a Range Rover, escorting the ambulance to the hospital’s arrival. Click here to check the images.

Hours later, it became apparent that Travis’ case was serious enough that he needed more care. West Hills transferred the drummer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The institution is considered one of the largest non-profit academic medical centers in the United States, and has clinical programs ranging from primary care to specialized treatments for rare, complex and advanced diseases.

Still hospitalized earlier in the evening, Travis worried fans by using social media to tweet a request: “God save me” (“God save me”, in English). It is worth remembering that the phrase is the title of one of his songs with singer Machine Gun Kelly. However, many fans commented on how strange the post was, particularly amidst her health scare.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Daughter asks for prayers

Minutes after the news spread across the web, Barker’s daughter, Alabama, the fruit of his relationship with Shanna Moakler, posted an appeal on her Instagram stories: “Please send your prayers”.

As previously reported, Kourtney and Travis also had a rough few weeks after exchanging rings in late May. That’s because, shortly after returning from her lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, the oldest of the Kardashians contracted Covid-19 for the second time. Since then, she has fully recovered.