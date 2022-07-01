Understand how to use Wi-Fi in a space where you don’t know the password

Having a cell phone with no internet at hand doesn’t usually help much, especially when there is a need for communication to do a job or consult information.

If your signal is bad and 4G doesn’t work, there’s even a concern that you’re missing something important. In the event of an emergency, a call can do the trick, but in general, Wi-Fi helps you do research quickly. Waiting for someone to share the data with you usually takes a long time and not everyone has this availability.

It has nothing to do with ”internet theft”, because most of the available networks are already open, just restricted to a smaller number of people. If you have this concern, only use it when you have something urgent to address, times when there is no alternative. The trick is valid in public environments and not for private networks.

Using Wi-Fi for free in a certain place can be very useful to search for something on the internet or talk to someone

Those establishments that have Wi-Fi are the perfect places for you to be able to use the network, even if you have a password. Surely someone has been there and knows the code. In online groups or apps, many share these free passwords that you can use when the need arises. One of these applications is Instabridge, understand how it works:

Step 1: Download Instabridge from the Play Store or Apple Store and activate your location to show the nearest Wi-Fi networks.

2nd Step: click on the inner right corner of the screen and click on the ”Wi-Fi” option and confirm to receive the password.

3rd Step: look at the name of the network and its respective password and on the ”Wi-Fi” icon on your cell phone, log in.