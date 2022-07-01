Unemployment declines again and stands at 9.8% in May, the lowest level for the quarter since 2015 – Economy

RIO – The unemployment in Brazil fell from 10.5% in the quarter ended in April to 9.8% in the quarter ended in May, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) announced this Thursday, 30th, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result was below the floor (9.9%) of the survey Estadão/Broadcastwhich had a median of 10.2% and a ceiling of 10.6%.

This is the first time the unemployment rate has been below 10% since the quarter ended in January 2016, when it stood at 9.6%. The result was also the lowest for the quarter ended in May since 2015, when it was 8.3%.

In the same period of 2021, the unemployment rate measured by Pnad Contínua was 14.7%. In the quarter ended in April 2022, the unemployment rate was 10.5%.

The country still has 10.631 million unemployed. If all the underused labor is considered, which includes those who work fewer hours than they would like and those who do not look for a job because they believe they would not find an opportunity, 25.401 million Brazilians lack work. However, the unemployment rate was below double-digit levels for the first time since the quarter ended in January 2016.

“This is a recovery process that is ongoing”, summarized Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE.

for the economist Bruno Imaizumifrom LCA Consultores, the drop in the unemployment rate is influenced by the resilience of economic activity in the first half of this year, but also reflects the non-return to the job market, after the Covid-19 pandemic, of a portion of the population, formed mainly by women and the elderly.

“When we compare May with February 2020, we still have 2.8 million more people outside the workforce. These are people who have not been able to return to the market,” said Imaizumi. “Women suffered more from the pandemic, when we had a major dismantling in the support and assistance network in relation to child care. In the case of the elderly, it is very much related to early retirements, the fear of catching covid and long-term post-infection sequelae”, said the analyst.

LCA Consultores believes that the single-digit unemployment rate reduction has also received an impulse generated by the stimulus measures adopted by the government, such as the anticipation of the 13th salary of the INSS, the extraordinary withdrawals from the FGTS, the reduction of the water scarcity tariff flag and tax relief on fuel, electricity and communication.

“This has somehow helped us to see better numbers in the activity and, consequently, in the job market”, pointed out Imaizumi.

The figures from Pnad Contínua add an upward bias to C6 Bank’s 1.5% growth forecast for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Brazilian in 2022, said economist Claudia Moreno. It now forecasts the unemployment rate to fall to 9.2% in the quarter ending in December.

“However, throughout 2023, it should rise again, a reflection of the GDP slowdown in the second half of this year”, predicted the economist at C6 Bank, in a note.

education and health

The labor market has shown recovery since the second half of 2021, although the movement has not occurred simultaneously for all activities, said the IBGE. The face-to-face services took longer to generate vacancies, but more recently we can see the return of occupation in these activities, which now have as a highlight the areas of education and health.

Another 2.282 million people went to work in just one quarter, bringing the employed population to a record 97.516 million.

“(The rise in occupancy) It has to do with the favorable situation from the health point of view. There is also a greater demand for workers in economic activities, whether as formal or informal workers,” he said. Adriana Beringuyfrom the IBGE.

In the quarter ended in May, there was an improvement in formal employment, which has already surpassed the pre-pandemic level, but also growth in informal employment, which also reached a record contingent: 39.1 million people, or 40.1% of workers. in activity.

“We have already observed since the end of last year that not only informal work was being the majority in the process of recovery of the employed population”, recalled Beringuy.

formal work

After hiring over 981 thousand workers in a quarter, formal employment in the private sector totaled 35.576 million people in the quarter ended in May. In the quarter until January 2020, in the pre-pandemic period, this contingent was 35.030 million. According to the IBGE, there was an increase in this type of admission by industry, commerce, activities related to information and communication services and financial activities.

With the advancement of formal work, the contingent of workers contributing to Social Security rose to a record 61.789 million in the quarter ended in May. However, they were still only 63.4% of the employed population in the period.

The growth in the number of people working made the mass of wages in circulation in the economy grow by R$ 7.215 billion in one year, to R$ 249.849 billion. However, those who remain employed are earning 7.2% less than in the same period in 2021.

“Although there was a retraction in income in the annual comparison, the expansion of occupation was so great, it was so intense, that it ended up pulling this mass of income up”, justified Adriana Beringuy, from IBGE.

The average income of employed workers had a real increase of 0.7% compared to the quarter through February, just R$18 more, to R$2,613. In relation to the quarter ended in May of last year, the average income shrank by R$ 204.

“It has a significant weight of inflation”, declared Beringuy.

THE nominal income, that is, before discounting inflation in the period, it grew 4.1% in the quarter ended in May compared to the quarter ended in February, equivalent to R$102 more (a gain that was reduced to just R$18 after considering inflation). In the comparison with the quarter ended in May 2021, there was an increase of 3.6% in the average nominal income, R$ 91.00 more (which becomes R$ 204 less when applying the difference in inflation in the period ).

In addition to the difficulty of obtaining adjustments in real terms, which replace pressured inflation, the IBGE coordinator mentions the possibility that the high supply of labor is preventing the generation of jobs with higher salaries.

“This may be related to the fact that we come from two previous years from a very large contingent of unemployed people”, justified Beringuy. “There are a lot of people offering their work,” he said.

According to her, the biggest retractions in income compared to a year earlier are perceived by public sector workers and employers.

“The job market continues to surprise positively and today’s data reinforces the positive trend for economic activity in the short term”, evaluated the economist. John Savignonfrom Kínitro Capital, in a note.

He expects the labor market to continue “giving important support to economic growth”, although there are doubts about the sustainability of the current recovery after the dissipation of the effects of the stimulus measures recently adopted by the government, as well as the lagged impacts of the rise in basic interest rate.

“Either way, we are more likely to see a single-digit rate of unemployment than significant increases in unemployment at the end of the year, even with the expected slowdown in activity towards the end of the year,” wrote the economist at Kínitro Capital. / COLLABORATED MARIANNA GUALTER