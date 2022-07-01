Universidad Católica x São Paulo in the Sudamericana: see the lineups

São Paulo is scheduled to face Universidad Católica-CHI today (30), at 9:30 pm, in Santiago, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Unlike what he did throughout the group stage of the continental tournament, coach Rogério Ceni takes the field at his best and does not preserve the usual holders at the start of the playoffs.

Tricolor, however, went to Chile with a lot of shortages. Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery), Arboleda (right knee surgery), left ankle), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain) and Moreira (tonsillitis) are not available.

Faced with so many casualties, Ceni created São Paulo with the following lineup: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Igor Gomes, Gabriel, Rodrigo Nestor and Reinaldo; Calleri and Luciano.

Universidad Católica, commanded by Arial Holan, ex-Santos, will play against Tricolor with: Sebastián Perez; Mauricio Isla, Daniel González, Tomás Astaburuaga, Alfonso Parot and Cristian Cuevas; Ignacio Saavedra, Marcelino Núñez and Luciano Aued; José Pedro Fuenzalida and Fernando Zampedri.

São Paulo advanced to the knockout stage by finishing first in the group that had Ayacucho-PER, Jorge Wilstermann-BOL and Everton-CHI. Universidad Católica will make its debut in the Copa Sudamericana. The team went to the competition after finishing third in Flamengo’s group in the Copa Libertadores. The second leg of the tie will be next Thursday (7), also at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi.