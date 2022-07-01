Vehicle with a group of ex-BBBs jams in Lençóis Maranhenses on the way to Thaynara OG’s party

THE Farofa da Gkay got another competitor at the height of the event. That’s because this week, Thaynara OG decided to make a super June celebration for some guests and everything indicates that the celebration was the way the internet likes it, watered with enjoyment, ruffles and a lot of controversy. And of course it wouldn’t be popular with the public if it didn’t have some troubles.

This Thursday (30), the party guests went through a somewhat eccentric moment in the Linen Maranhenses. That’s because the car carrying the celebrity team got stuck in the sand and all the celebrities had to get out to help push the car. Among those present were notables such as Jessilane, Eliezer, João Feitosa and Livia Aragon.

The car was heading for the celebration and the moment was recorded on social media. From the content, you can see that influencers found the moment funny and didn’t let themselves be discouraged by the difficulty. After a few minutes, the celebration team went to the rescue of the group that arrived safely at the show.

Influencer drops the verb

While some are happy with the party, others thwart the organization. Yesterday (30), Nico detonated the way the event’s organization treated the invited influencers from Maranhão. “I’ve been working with the internet for 12 years and I’ve never felt so humiliated to participate in an event as was the Sao Joao da Thay“, he said.