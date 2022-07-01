Vettel calls for F1 action after Piquet’s racist speech: “We have to eradicate this” | formula 1

Even close to the British Grand Prix, the spotlight of Formula 1 remains in the statement of Nelson Piquet, who made a racist speech when referring to Lewis Hamilton. At the press conference held this Thursday, 30th, Sebastian Vettel, who is one of the main voices in the category’s paddock, also condemned the three-time F1 world champion.

– It’s more than just the last few days, if we’re really honest. It’s probably what he (Hamilton) went through, and his family, his whole life. I don’t think there should be room for these kinds of comments, but we still have a lot of them – said the German driver.

1 of 3 Sebastian Vettel GP England Silverstone Hamilton Piquet racism F1 — Photo: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images Sebastian Vettel GP England Silverstone Hamilton Piquet racism F1 — Photo: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

An active voice in the category, Vettel has a history of defending topics such as anti-racism, environmental awareness, defense of the LGBTQIA+ community and mental health, which have intensified in recent years.

“I think we’ve come a lot further than many years ago, but it doesn’t help when there are still these things out there and people saying inappropriate things or using inappropriate language and saying the wrong things.”

2 of 3 Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel shake hands after the 2021 Hungarian GP — Photo: Florion Goga – Pool/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel shake hands after the 2021 Hungarian GP – Photo: Florion Goga – Pool/Getty Images

– It’s very important to keep talking about it, because it won’t happen overnight. That would be great, but it’s a bigger issue and F1, in that sense, has a responsibility to solve these problems, which I think we are trying to – concluded Vettel on the importance of the series to continue debating on the subject.

It is worth noting that this was not the only recent case. Last week, in Formula 2, Estonian Juri Vips had his contract terminated as a test and reserve driver for the RBR after uttering racist terms and homophobic comments in a game broadcast on the internet. Despite the Austrian team’s decision, Hitech GP – F2 team – keeps Vips as a driver after the case.

In November 2021, in an interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira, Nelson Piquet used a racist term to refer to Lewis Hamilton when commenting on an accident between the Briton and Max Verstappen at the 2021 Silverstone GP. only had repercussions this week – called Hamilton a “nigger” when comparing the situation with the accidents involving Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, in 1990, at the Japanese GP.

– The little black guy (Lewis Hamilton) put the car in and didn’t let it (swerve). Senna didn’t do that. Senna left straight away. The little black guy put the car in and didn’t let it (Verstappen swerve). The little black guy left the car because he couldn’t pass two cars on that curve. He made a joke. His luck was that only the other one (Verstappen) got f***ed up. He did a hell of a thing.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton countered Nelson Piquet by writing “let’s focus on changing the mindset” in Portuguese on Twitter. And he snarled at the three-time Formula 1 champion when he reposted a fan who said “Who is Nelson Piquet?”.

Formula 1 returns this weekend with the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit.

