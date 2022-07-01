Video: Bolsonaro asks ‘what’s missing for us to be happy’, and spectator responds: ‘Lula will come back’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was, on the afternoon of this Thursday (30), in Campo Grande (MS) for the delivery of the Jardim Kanguru residential complex. As traditionally happens in these events, with distinguished presences, the inauguration is followed by a speech, and it was at this moment that the situation became, to say the least, embarrassing.

While delivering his speech, to a majority of supporters, the President of the Republic asked a rhetorical question: “What is missing for us to be happy”.

However, someone in the audience replied: “Lula will come back”.

Bolsonaro was surprised to speak in Campo Grande (MS) to an audience made up mostly of supporters. He asked the president: “What is missing for us to be happy and enjoy…?”. Alone, someone replied: “Lula will come back”. The situation, of course, did not please. pic.twitter.com/RJgXC572UU — Hanrrikson de Andrade (@hcortesandrade) June 30, 2022

The Campo Grande appointment was on the government’s official agenda. The housing complex has 300 apartments, which were intended for low-income families. In all, the federal government invested R$ 23 million in the work, with resources from the Residential Leasing Fund (FAR) through the Casa Verde e Amarela program.