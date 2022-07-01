VIDEO: Light in Chico Xavier’s window remains unexplained in the 20 years of his death

This Thursday (20) marks the 20th anniversary of the death of the spirit medium Chico Xavier, who passed away on the same day that the Brazilian team led by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari won the fifth world championship in Japan. However, a subject that returned to the news on the date was that of a case involving Chico exactly one year before his death: a beam of light that crossed the sky and entered through the window of the hospital room where he was hospitalized, in Uberaba, captured involuntarily by a cameraman from TV Integração, an affiliate of Rede Globo in Triângulo Mineiro.

“In the process of pasting the images, I saw that light. I asked the editor to reframe the frame and he also noticed the light. It was surreal for us at the time. It couldn’t be the light of a car, for example, because it would have to be going the wrong way to be captured by the camera’s recording angle. And it couldn’t be a sunbeam either, because at daybreak they didn’t hit the lens,” recalled camera operator Dângeles Chandre, who at the time worked at TV Integração’s studio and used to accompany video editors. The images were captured by the cameraman Emerson Gondim, who positioned his equipment in front of the Hélio Angotti Hospital, where the medium was hospitalized with severe pneumonia in both lungs in June 2001.

The case was taken to several fraud specialists and today, 21 years later, it remains a mystery as the main hypotheses, such as tampering with the images, the reflection of a lighthouse or reflector and a ray of sunlight have already been ruled out by experts.

Régis Alves, a professor and researcher at USP specializing in electronic media, was also heard at the time and analyzed the material, according to a report republished by the g1 portal this Thursday (30). He confirms that there are no elements that can give, so far, an explanation for the phenomenon.

“An object with an appreciable mass would show a parabolic trajectory, and that is not what happens, since there was a rectilinear trajectory” explained Alves, 21 years ago, stressing that the focus of light appears to be 30 centimeters and to be rotating around the axis itself.

Of course, in addition to the search for scientific explanations for the enigmatic event, many spiritual and religious theories have emerged over the years. Chico Xavier himself, a year after the fact and on the eve of his death, said in an interview that that light was the spirit of his mother and that she would have talked to him and asked the medium to “have patience”.

See the videos: