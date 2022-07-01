‘VIP voucher voucher’ benefit from Elo cards will be discontinued in August

THE Link confirmed to us just now that the benefit “VIP room voucher” will be discontinued on August 31st. The termination of the perk is part of the lounge program’s move from the LoungeKey banner to the Priority Pass – widely publicized and reviewed here on PP.

What is the “VIP room voucher”

The benefit “VIP room voucher” – available on the Elo Flex platform – offers Elo Nanquim and Elo Diners Club cardholders the possibility of issuing free vouchers for access to VIP lounges on international trips. It is possible to issue up to 2 vouchers per passenger and per trip (no annual usage limit). Vouchers are generated by LoungeKey.

the end of the benefit

With the switch from LoungeKey to Priority Pass this benefit will end, as we pointed out on Monday. What was not yet certain was the deadline for issuing and using vouchers. In a note to PPElo said that “the VIP Room voucher benefit will be discontinued on 08/31”. And completed: “tAll vouchers issued up to this date will be valid until the date of the customer’s travel”.

Comment

From the (why not, surprising?) migration of LK for the PP on the part of the Elo banner, I see the discontinuity of the benefit “VIP room voucher” as the only common disadvantage of the Elo Diners Club and Elo Nanjing cards. I explain.

For Elo Diners Club holders, through the benefit it was possible to issue vouchers for access to VIP lounges for third parties – such as family and friends. That is, using a single credit card, it was possible to have 4 accesses to the same VIP room, 2 accesses referring to the standard Diners Club benefit (carrier and companion) and 2 accesses referring to the benefit “VIP room voucher”.

As for Elo Nanquim holders, it was possible to issue vouchers for access to VIP lounges in an almost unlimited way on international trips. As we know, now Elo will only offer 2 accesses per year (which can be used on domestic trips, it’s worth scoring).

It is good to know that, in both cases, the benefit “VIP room voucher” will remain in effect for another 60 days. During this period, you will be able to issue vouchers for access to the VIP lounges that will be valid until the date of your trip. To issue them, use this link or send a message via WhatsApp to (011) 93300-1387.

#RIPSalaVipVoucher

☞ see also: Confirmed! Elo will migrate LoungeKey lounge program to Priority Pass

