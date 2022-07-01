Vipeholm: the unethical experiments that confirmed the cause of caries

According to data provided by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, adults aged 20 to 64 have an average of 3.28 permanent teeth with cavities, in addition to 13.65 decayed surfaces. Paradigm Dental mentioned that in 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that more than 90% of US adults had a cavity, of which 1 in 4 did not treat it. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2 billion people suffer from the problem in permanent teeth, of which 520 million children have caries in their baby teeth.

Humanity has been suffering from this bacterial infection that has destroyed the hard tissues of teeth for millions of years, with fossils of the Australopithecine primate species revealing some of the first caries, 1.1 million and 4.4 million years ago. Paleolithic and Mesolithic skulls have been excavated which also indicate signs of the problem.

(Source: Durham DDS/Reproduction)

Before the emergence of sugarcane in the 11th century, which skyrocketed the number of documented caries, the main factors associated with the problem were the rampant consumption of plant-based foods containing carbohydrates, and the cultivation of rice.

It was not until between 7000 BC and 5500 BC in Pakistan that the first treatments for caries were developed, with an Assyrian text from the Sargonid dynasty revealing that this tooth damage was healed through extraction.

Ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans used various types of treatments, such as amulets and herbal remedies, which were not exactly effective in combating the problem. However, they didn’t use anyone as a guinea pig for this, very different from what happened in modernity.

The debate of the century

(Source: Pinterest/Reproduction)

The arrival of the 18th century proved to be a decisive moment in the advancement and treatment of caries, with the French doctor Pierre Fauchard, considered the “father of modern dentistry”, one of the first people to mention sugar as a possible cause of caries, since the society has enjoyed sweet foods since the Middle Ages.

According to a 2014 Finnish study referenced by the University General Dentist, consuming one or two high-sugar drinks such as soda is associated with a 31% risk of cavities formation.

Caries haunts history as a problem that took time to fight, since, until the 1970s, its cause was still the subject of debate among specialists, who did not believe that the type of diet consumed by people incited or aggravated the condition. . Therefore, it was difficult to reach a consensus to develop a preventive strategy on its cause.

(Source: NYAM Center for History/Reproduction)

In the 1930s, Sweden suffered from 3-year-old children carrying caries in 83% of their teeth, in a country where dental care was very precarious, with almost non-existent or very rudimentary treatments, in which extraction was still seen as a the only solution.

The problem has reached such a degree that the military has even required men to have at least 6 intact opposing teeth in order to serve in World War I and II.

Realizing that they were confronting an epidemic problem, the Swedish government created the first National Dental Service in 1945. To try to find out where exactly the cavities came from – since the sugar rationing made in the war had significantly reduced the emergence of cavities -, in 1945, with the sugar industry as the main sponsor, the Medical Council commissioned a study to understand once and for all its origin, initiating the Vipeholm Experiments.

Left behind

(Source: CNN/Reproduction)

The government chose the Vipeholm Hospital, in the city of Lund, southwest Sweden, to start the program that would “save” the country from that problem, and for that, going the way of using humans as guinea pigs, especially the defenseless ones, was essential for scientists.

By 1935, Vipeholm had been transformed into a home for people with severe intellectual developmental disabilities, with adults and children with IQs below 25, life expectancy below average, and ages between 15 and 70.

Scientists started by examining the patients’ teeth, which revealed that they were in better shape than the rest of the Swedish population, probably because they didn’t have access to the same amount of sugar.

In the first phase, the guinea pigs were given half the amount of sugar present in the diet of the majority of society, in addition to vitamin and fluoride supplements. The product was added via bread during meals, and in drinks sweetened with a cup and a half of sugar. They were also given non-commercially available sweets, manufactured by the confectionery industry, designed only to concentrate even more sugar, rather than making them drink the product almost pure.

(Source: Sveriges Radio/Reproduction)

Those who behaved badly, in the case of children, due to the rigor of the confinement to which they were subjected, received twice the amount of sugar, in addition to cold baths. All this lasted two years, between 1947 and 1949, when the study came to the conclusion that sugar, in fact, plays a significant role in the development of caries, accounting for more than 2,000 cases of the problem among those involved. The documents indicated that half of the teeth of the patients involved were completely rotten.

Faced with the sugar industry’s dissatisfaction with the results, the researchers did not publish the study, which was only made public in 1953. Although it offered concrete evidence on the role of sugar in the manifestation of caries, there was an extensive debate about the time when the study was held back, and how the scientists were likely bought by the industry.

None of the debates, however, were about the real problem of the experiment: the use of humans as guinea pigs. The ethics of the study were only challenged in 1990 by the Swedish government, when it was too late for those involved, who succumbed to the effects of the experiment where the eyes of society could not reach — after all, weren’t they “dead” to themselves?