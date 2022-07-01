Vojvoda emphasizes confidence in the squad by classification in Libertadores: “We have personality”

After the match against Estudiantes, in which Fortaleza drew 1-1, the phrase most repeated by the players interviewed was referring to the team’s condition to seek a good result in the return match and qualify. In a press conference after the match, in addition to repeating this maxim, Leão’s coach, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, also highlighted why he believes the team can advance to the next stage.

“All the matches are difficult. Libertadores at this moment are games played, but it’s open. At our home, at Castelão, with our fans, we want to win, but we have the personality to seek classification with the intelligence that these games need”, scored the coach, who also discussed the team’s condition in the Brasileirão, evaluated the match and spoke about the confidence he has in the players to overcome more difficult scores.

“My confidence comes from the players, from day to day. We have a squad that knows how to respond. We suffered a defeat against Atlético-MG, it’s a reality, and the team recovered well and we played a balanced game in a Libertadores and it’s very open I ask you to believe”, he stressed.

Check out other points from the Vojvoda press conference:

match analysis:

“I think that in the first minutes the opponent had control, but at the end of the first half, in the last ten minutes, Fortaleza was a little superior. The game was very disputed, physical, but now I will think about the Brazilian and then about the planning and, as Moses said, the game is open.”

“Our operation was different today, I think because of the (weight of) competition, of the opponent, but I think that starting tomorrow we will think about the Brazilian”.

On some upset about the tie:

“I think because of the clear situations we had and we didn’t support it. We were close to winning, but there are still 90 minutes left in La Plata.”

Expectations for the return game:

“There the game proposal will be different, but here we knew they would play that way. We had to have intelligence to break these lines that they created. There they play differently, with a line of 4 defensive midfielders and two forwards and I know that each coach will release the best of your team”.

About the newly hired Thiago Galhardo and Sasha:

“Galhardo and Sasha come to add, help, we’re going to need everyone and them too. There’s an expectation and we need everyone’s help and they’re going to need us to include them soon. Thiago is a striker who can make different alternatives in attack. Sasha is steering wheel with dynamics and will put its intensity in the group”.

