VW Polo and Virtus 170 TSI will have 116 hp

Volkswagen manual delivers the new powers of the 1.0 TSI engine that will equip the new Polo and Virtus 170 TSI

At the beginning of June, Secret Autos revealed the consumption of new Pole and Virtus 170 TSI 2023. Now, the brand itself “leaks” in its manuals, the new power of the old engine up! who had a power gain. The engine will have a power of 109 hp with gasoline and 116 hp with ethanol.

The torque of 16.8 kgfm was maintained for both fuels and is available between 1,750 rpm and 4,250 rpm. With gasoline, the maximum power is 109 hp at 5,000 rpm and with ethanol it is 116 hp at 5,000 rpm.

In the Polo 170 TSI 2023, the turbo engine will be connected only to the manual transmission and in the Virtus 170 TSI it will have options with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Numbers from 0 to 100 km/h

For the hatch, the maximum speed will be 193 km/h with gasoline and 197 km/l with ethanol in the tank. The 0 to 100 km/h with gasoline will take 10.2 seconds and 10.3 seconds with ethanol. The fuel tank has a capacity of 52 liters. The Polo 170 TSI weighs 1,115 kilograms.

The sedan with manual transmission will have a top speed of 196 km/h with gasoline and 201 km/h with ethanol. With automatic transmission, the maximum speed with gasoline is 193 km/h and with ethanol it is 196 km/h.

The Virtus 170 TSI will do 0 to 100 km/h regardless of whether it is gasoline or ethanol in 10.5 seconds with manual transmission. With automatic transmission, 0 to 100 km/h will be in 11.7 s with gasoline and 11.2 s with ethanol. The fuel tank has a capacity of 52 liters. The sedan will weigh 1,161 kilograms with manual transmission and 1,196 with automatic.

Polo and Virtus 170 TSI consumption

Check out the average consumption of the hatch and sedan:

Polo 170 TSI (five-speed manual)

  • Ethanol
    9.6 km/l – city
    11.6 km/l – road
  • Gasoline
    13.8 km/l – city
    16.5 km/l – road

VW Virtus 170 tSI (six-speed automatic)

  • Ethanol
    8.7 km/l – city
    11 km/l – road
  • Gasoline
    12.4 km/l – city
    15.6 km/l – road

