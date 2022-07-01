‘Wake up, Pedrinho!’: Atltico announces the signing of an attacking midfielder

photo: Publicity/Atltico Atltico announced the signing of attacking midfielder Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians

“Wake up, Pedrinho!”: the Atltico announced, on Thursday night (30), the signing of attacking midfielder Pedrinho, 24 years old, ex-Corinthians. The agreement was concluded with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, through a loan agreement until June 2023.

In the official announcement, Atltico referred to one of the current trends on social networks. the music “wake up, Pedro“, from the band Young Dionysushas been very successful in the Brazilian charts and one of the most used in video productions online.

Pedrinho has not played since December 2021. Football in Ukraine was paralyzed due to the war with Russia, and all professional athletes had their contracts suspended with their clubs.

The attacking midfielder still counts on a new determination from FIFA to extend the suspension of the relationship with Shakhtar until the middle of next year. During this period, Atltico assumed the commitment to pay all the athlete’s salaries.

Trajectory and style of play

Pedrinho started his career as a player at Vitria, but was transferred to Corinthians at the age of 15, in 2013. A highlight in Timo’s youth categories, the attacking midfielder made his professional debut in 2017.

In his first year as a professional, Pedrinho won the titles of the Campeonato Paulista and the Campeonato Brasileiro. That season, he played 20 games and scored one goal.

In 2018, he became a frequent figure in the starting lineup. The youngster left Corinthians to defend Benfica at the beginning of 2021, after 134 games, 11 goals and 13 assists and a Brazilian Championship title.

In Portugal, Pedrinho did not establish himself. The young attacking midfielder left the country with just one goal scored and three assists in the 31 matches he played. Sold to Shakhtar, he has appeared for the Ukrainian club 19 times this season, contributing four goals and two goal passes.

Versatile, Pedrinho can be used in different creative functions. Initially, he played open on the right at Corinthians, but later, with the departure of Jadson, he started to act more centrally. The athlete has good technical refinement, vision of the game and quality in passes.

player sheet

Full name: Pedro Victor Delmino da Silva

Birth: 13/04/1998 (24 years old)

Naturalness: Macei (AL)

clubs: Corinthians, Benfica (Portugal), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and Atltico

titles: Campeonato Paulista (3x), Brazilian Championship and Ukrainian Supertaa