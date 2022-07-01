Wake up, Pedro! Atlético-MG announces the signing of an ex-Corinthians attacking midfielder | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG announced the hiring, on loan, of striker Pedrinho until June 2023. Pedrinho belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, a country whose competitions are paralyzed due to the war with Russia. The player has been in Belo Horizonte since Monday, had already passed exams, but was only made official this Thursday.

In a post with “mystery” on social media, Galo played with the success of the song “Acorda, Pedrinho”, by the quintet Jovem Dionisio, which has been successful on social media.

“Calm down. I’m already awake, and I’m going to play all the championships for the Rooster”, says the striker, in the presentation video.

Pedrinho, as well as the other reinforcements announced by Atlético so far, can only act after the 18th of July. The date marks the opening of the transfer window, when the athlete can be registered in the CBF BID. In addition to him, Galo has already announced, in the middle of this season, the hiring of defender Jemerson and striker Alan Kardec.

1 of 3 Pedrinho signs with Atlético-MG on loan until June 2023 — Photo: Disclosure/Atlético Pedrinho signs with Atlético-MG on loan until June 2023 — Photo: Disclosure/Atlético

The player and Shakhtar had other proposals from Europe (PSV and Lille), but there was no agreement. The Ukrainian club did not accept the final negotiation according to the values ​​offered by the teams. With that, Pedrinho and staff also preferred to return to Brazil. The Rooster will fully pay the athlete’s salaries until the end of the contract.

Without playing since December 2021, due to the stoppage of football in Ukraine with the country’s war with Russia, Pedrinho had been maintaining physical shape at the CSA training center in Maceió. It was from there that the Alagoan sailed to Minas Gerais, this Monday, to adjust the final details of the agreement with Galo.

At Atlético, Pedrinho will meet friends like Guilherme Arana, Allan and Guga (from clubs and the Olympic team).

Pedrinho arrived at Corinthians when he was 15 years old, in 2013, after standing out at Vitória’s base. He made his professional debut for Timão in 2017, and was, little by little, gaining ground. He played 134 games for the São Paulo club, scored 11 goals, distributed 13 assists and was Brazilian champion.

In 2020, he ended up being traded with Benfica for around 20 million euros (at the time, R$93 million). In Portugal, however, he did not establish himself and played only 30 matches. He was sold to Shakhtar in June last year, for 18 million euros, and had been having opportunities at the Ukrainian club. He ended the 2021/22 season with 19 games, four goals and two assists.