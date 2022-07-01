Wanessa and Dado Dolabella already had comings and goings in a clip

Not everyone knows, but singer Wanessa Camargo and actor Dado Dolabella had a relationship between 2000 and 2004 marked by fights and controversies.

Now that the couple has returned, fans recalled Dado’s participation in the video for “O Amor Não Deixa”, one of the great successes of Zezé and Zilu’s daughter. The video shows scenes of the couple’s comings and goings and it starts with an audio of the actor insisting that Wanessa answer his call.

At the time, there was a lot of media interest in their relationship and Wanessa also suffered from a lot of comparisons with Sandy. She was a kind of ‘Rebel Sandy’ who lived life. Chico Barney, host of “Central Splash”

With more than 8.3 million views on YouTube, the video’s numbers grew again after the announcement of the singer’s separation from businessman Marcus Buaiz.

From May 6 to now, the clip had 153,000 new views. In the last 24 hours, more than 6,000 people played “O Amor Não Deixa”.

