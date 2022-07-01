Wesley Safadão is released from the hospital and reveals the truth about his health status: “Controlled pain”

The singer Wesley Safadão relieved the family and reassured fans when he was released from the hospital where he had been hospitalized since last Wednesday (29). Through social media, Wesley posted a photo after being discharged and informed everyone that he was already on his way home.

“Getting discharged from the hospital now! Controlled pain and now it’s time to rest at home. Thank you for all the loving messages”, he wrote. Safadão had to cancel his schedule of future shows after being hospitalized with severe back pain and tingling in his leg.

He was diagnosed with “disc herniation between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, with narrowing of the vertebral canal and significant compression of the neurological structures within this canal” and has undergone intense treatment in recent days.

The news relieved the artist’s followers and also his mother, Ms. Bill, who, after the news of hospitalization, spoke out showing clear concern for her son. Crying a lot, she appeared asking friends and fans to say a prayer for the musician’s recovery.